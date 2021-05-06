Workarounds are welcome, but we’re still tangled in web of multiple health insurers

Scott Kirsner’s report on Cohere Health points out its useful impact on relieving medical office staff in the time-consuming task of receiving “prior authorization” from insurers for patients’ appointments and procedures (“A startup finds its footing during the pandemic,” Business, May 3). The company offers a useful workaround of a tedious process generated by the need to deal with a multitude of insurers whose requirements, approvals, and payments often differ one from another. But until this country has one national program for all, such as Medicare, the complications of contending with many health insurers will only add complexity and costs while providers of care and their staffs struggle to stay focused on the care of their patients.

Dr. Mitchell T. Rabkin