Andrew Middleton’s first varsity start for Canton baseball: Perfection

The good day turned into a memorable day for the junior lefthander.

“Leading up to the game I was a little nervous this being my varsity start,” said Middleton. “After the first inning it all kind of clicked and I realized that I have the ability for this and everything’s going to be fine. I realized that today was going to be a good day.”

Andrew Middleton wasn’t sure how his first varsity start at Canton High would unfold. But after striking out the Attleboro side in order in the first inning, he came to a realization.

Middleton was dazzling, tossing a perfect game with 16 strikeouts as the Bulldogs blanked visiting Attleboro, 3-0, in the Hockomock League season opener.

“It didn’t sink in until five minutes after when I was walking back to my car,” said Middleton. “It didn’t really hit me at first. My teammates all ran out and I was surrounded by them yelling and jumping on me.”

Canton coach Ben Shuffain, who coaches Middleton in AAU for the GBG Hawks, was confident he would get five solid innings out of the southpaw. However, when Shuffain saw Middleton cruising through the lineup with an overpowering 86 mile per hour fastball, he sensed something special could be in store. Middleton threw 69 of his 88 pitches for strikes, fanning 16 of 21 batters.

Middleton also faced five 3-ball counts and struck out the batter on each occasion.

“It was the most dominating performance I’ve ever seen in high school,” said Shuffain. “There were a lot of swing and misses and lot of dominant pitches. He was out there competing and won every battle. That’s what you want from a junior in high school who just goes out there and does his thing.”

Middleton, who will reclassify next year at Dexter Southfield, also drove in two runs.

A tricky pop up behind the mound nearly fell in for a hit in the fifth, but shortstop Steven Burbank made a running catch. Then in the seventh, left fielder Jack Peters lost his footing on the wet grass yet recovered to make the grab.

It had Shuffain and the coaching staff at the edge of their sets.

“It was a knot in the stomach the last two innings for the coaching staff,” said Shuffain. “It was our first game in almost 24 months and we were at the break of our seats every pitch. It was unbelievable though. I feel like it sets the tone for our season.”

BC High 1, Catholic Memorial 0 — Senior lefthander Shea Sprague of Hanover stuck out 16 batters in six no-hit innings before senior righthander Tim Wagner finished off the combined no-no by striking out the side in the seventh as the fourth-ranked Eagles blanked No. 8 CM (0-1) in the Catholic Conference matchup. Senior left fielder Dan Scolaro plated the game’s only run with a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning.

Beverly 7, Masconomet 1 — Eric DePiero and Cooper Gavin combined to fan 10 batters for the Panthers in the season-opening Northeastern Conference win.

Bishop Feehan 6, Bridgewater-Raynham 1 — Senior John Igoe pitched four shutout innings to lead the No. 18 Shamrocks (1-0) in the nonleague win over No. 14 B-R (0-1). The Shamrock pitching staff scattered five hits.

Central Catholic 12, Lawrence 1 — Thomas Green struck out eight and gave up two hits for the Raiders. Kyle Espinola was 4 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Chelmsford 5, Billerica 4 — The Lions scored three runs in the seventh inning for the wild Merrimack Valley Conference win — including the winning run on a wild pitch. Nick Burns had two runs, three hits, and a double in the seventh to set up the win. Marcos Hernandez drove in runs with hits in the fifth and seventh innings. Tim Connor pitched five innings and gave up one run.

Concord-Carlisle 11, Bedford 1 — Senior Roman Ercoli tossed five shutout innings and Ryan Grace (3 for 4, 2 home runs, 4 RBIs) powered the offense for the Patriots (1-0) in the Dual County League win.

Dracut 6, Tewksbury 0 — Junior Bobby Roth had two hits and two RBI for the Middies in the Merrimack Valley Conference win. Senior captain Harper Soucy struck out seven in five innings, yielding four hits while waling one.

Latin Academy 9, Snowden 6 — Senior Quinn Kelly paced the Dragons (1-0) with three hits and three RBIs and sophomore Brennan Shapiro added a pair of hits and drove in two for the Boston City League comeback win.

Milton 4, Weymouth 0 — A strong pitching performance from junior Charlie Walker (7 innings, 1 hit, 10 strikeouts) and three RBIs from Shea Donovan led the 12th-ranked Wildcats (1-0) in the Bay State win.

Newburyport 10, Triton 4 — Seniors Nick White (3 for 4, 4 RBIs) and Ryan Archer (3 for 4, 3 RBIs) powered the Clippers (1-0) in the Cape Ann road win.

Pentucket 5, North Reading 1 — Alex Pinkham clubbed a pair of home runs for host Pentucket (1-0) to present Kevin Murray with his first win as coach.

St. John’s Prep 1, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 0 — Eric Wing provided the lone RBI and senior righthander Sam Belliveau did the rest, delivering a two-hit shutout with nine strikeouts for the third-ranked Eagles (1-0) in the Catholic Conference road win.

St. Mary’s 9, Bishop Fenwick 0 — Aiven Cabral hurled six shutout innings with 10 strikeouts and added two hits and two runs at the plate for the 10th-ranked Spartans (1-0) in the Catholic Central win.

Wakefield 3, Watertown 0 — Senior righthander Chris Alden fired a shutout, striking out 12 for the visiting Warriors (1-0) in the Middlesex League win.

Wellesley 7, Brookline 0 — Kyle McCausland (4 innings, 9 K’s), Max Falcone, Luke Zides, and Matt Lussier combined to throw a no-hitter and strike out 15 batters for the Raiders (1-0) in the season-opening Bay State Conference win.

Whitman-Hanson 5, Duxbury 0 — Senior righthander Tommy Marshall threw a complete game shutout with nine strikeouts to lead the visiting Panthers (1-0) in the Patriot League win.

Boys’ lacrosse

BC High 17, Catholic Memorial 2 — Will Emsing (3 goals, 5 assists), Kevin Sheahan (2 goals, 2 assists), Emmett Martin (2 goals), Carter Rice (2 goals, 3 assists), and Louis Timmins (2 goals) carried the Eagles in the Catholic Conference.

Bridgewater-Raynham 19, Dartmouth 1 — Ten Trojans found the back of the net in a season-opening win for B-R in the Southeastern Conference. Senior Tim Keefe netted four goals and two assists, followed by senior Jackson Myers (2 goals, 1 assist).

Central Catholic 10, Andover 4 — Hunter DeLonais netted two goals and two assists, Finn Croston fired in four goals, and Easton Morse added four assists for the MVC win. Billy Ryder had two goals and three assists. In net for Central Catholic, Vito Piro recorded 15 saves.

Dracut 16, Lowell 7 — Brock Desmarais led the host Middies (1-0) with six goals, and Josh Gagnon and Dan Smart followed with four and three tallies, respectively, in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Franklin 18, Foxborough 6 — Sophomores Luke Davis (6 goals, 2 assists) and Jayden Consigli (4 goals) powered the Panthers to the Hockomock win.

Haverhill 16, Methuen 2 — Will McKinnon led the Hillies (1-0) with five goals and five assists, followed closely by Christian Perez with three goals and five assists in the MVC win. All together, seven players from Haverhill found the back of the net.

Scituate 17, North Quincy 1 — Senior Pat DeMatteo (6 goals, 4 assists) and junior Joe Donovan (3 goals, 2 assists) led the Sailors.

Waltham 11, Boston Latin 10 — The quartet of Shaun Dann, Luke Hilburnner, Jack Kerry, and Anthony Mastroianni led the Hawks. Freshman Evan Cormier notched his first career goal.

Girls’ lacrosse

Archbishop Williams 17, Bishop Stang 5 — The Bishops barreled to the Catholic Central win behind five goals and six assists from senior Mel McClay. Eighth graders Clare O’Keefe (3 goals, 1 assist) and Bridget Donovan (8 saves) opened their varsity careers on a high note.

Austin Prep 22, Arlington Catholic 9 — Casey Ahlin (6 goals, 3 assists), Isabel Hulse (3 goals, 3 assists), and Kerri Finneran (4 goals, 2 assists) led the Cougars in the Catholic Central League.

Barnstable 18, Nauset 4 — Heather Hanson led the Red Hawks (1-0) with five goals and four assists in the season-opening Cape & Islands win. Finley Crosby tacked on four goals, and Reagan Hicks and Katy Shaw had three apiece.

Canton 11, Attleboro 3 — Freshman Devan Spinale recorded four goals and one assist in her first varsity game for the Bulldogs. Junior Ali McCabe had two goals and two assists.

Central Catholic 10, Andover 2 — Lily Angluin netted three goals for the Raiders in the Merrimack Valley Conference win. Abby Yfantopulos had a goal and two assists.

Chelmsford 17, Billerica 7 — Julia Pitts (3 goals, 2 assists), Kate Krueger (2 goals, 3 assists), Sofia D’Agostino (3 goals), and Leah Green (3 goals) powered the Lions in the MVC.

Duxbury 15, Marshfield 0 — Bella Fisher produced three goals to pace a balanced attack and Katie Geis had a career-high 15 saves for the Dragons.

Mansfield 12, Oliver Ames 7 — Ava Adams and Lauren Clark had four goals apiece for the Hornets in the Hockomock League win.

Pembroke 14, Plymouth South 6 — Holly Sullivan registered four goals, Meg Holmes added three, and Mikayla Horvath had nine saves for the Titans in the Patriot League win.

Scituate 16, Quincy 6 — Siobhan Reidy led the Sailors with five goals and Sarah Irish and Charlotte Spaulding had four each in the Patriot League victory.

Boys’ soccer

Dighton-Rehoboth 3, Greater New Bedford 2 (SO) — Senior keeper Cole Tavares kept his team alive all afternoon with 16 saves for the Falcons (11-0-1) in the South Coast Conference final. After two overtimes, Bryce Downs converted on the fifth shootout attempt for the winner.

Girls’ soccer

Dighton-Rehoboth 4, Seekonk 0 — Senior Margaret Saxon and junior Carleigh Hall each scored twice on the Falcons’ first four shots in the South Coast Conference final. Caroline Morgado assisted on two of the goals to lead Dighton-Rehoboth (12-0).

Softball

Needham 6, Braintree 3 — Junior Emma Ferrara launched a three-run walkoff homer for the Rockets in the dramatic Bay State Conference victory.

Leading off the seventh, sophomore Amanda Ferriera delivered a game-tying pinch-hit three-run homer in her first varsity at-bat. The blast to center field had just enough to make it over the fence.

“This game just had a different feeling. It was a back-and-forth battle game, it was very exciting,” said Needham coach Stephanie Magni. “After missing last season, it just made you realize how much you appreciate coaching and seeing the kids out there.”

Despite not having a season last year, Magni feels this is a solid group.

“This is probably one of the better, more talented teams I’ve had. I was anxious and jittery before the game, but I was excited, because I knew we just were in a better place than we’ve been in the past,” said Magni. Braintree was the last team Needham faced in the 2019 season.

Abington 12, Carver 0 — Sophomore Shannon Varvitsiotis recorded her first varsity win with nine strikeouts over five shutout innings in the South Shore win. The Green Wave racked up 12 hits — freshman catcher Kasie Bailey went 3 for 3 with 4 RBIs. Freshman Calli Pineau was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

Cardinal Spellman 22, Saint Joseph Prep 9 — Junior Emma Barnes went 4 for 4 with two home runs and six RBIs to lead the Cardinals (1-0) to the Catholic Central win. Senior captain Chloe Kelly was 3 for 4 with three RBIs.

King Philip 11, North Attleborough 9 — Junior Mia Bennett hit a three-run home run in the first inning to spark the Warriors in the Hockomock win.

Lowell 1, Andover 0 — Junior Giana LaCedra tied her own school record with 19 strikeouts in a one-hit masterpiece and Kay Laliberty (2 for 4) knocked in the game’s lone run with an RBI in the bottom of the eighth inning for the season-opening Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Mansfield 11, Oliver Ames 5 — Maddie Homer went 4 for 4 with two runs scored and three stolen bases for the Tigers in the Hockomock loss.

Melrose 18, Stoneham 1 — Sophomore Cassidy Sleeper struck out nine and belted a homer in her varsity debut for the visiting Red Raiders in the Middlesex win.

Methuen 13, Haverhill 1 — Junior Makenna Donovan belted a two-run homer to spark a nine-run fourth inning for the Rangers in the Merrimack Valley Conference victory.

Natick 9, Walpole 8 — Junior Catie Powderly (4 for 4) cracked a double and a triple, knocked in four runs, and scored a pair for the visiting Timberwolves in the Bay State Conference win.

Norwood 17, Ashland 4 — Junior Caeli Reed went 3 for 5 at the plate with six RBIs for the Mustangs.

Notre Dame (Hingham) 6, Rockland 1 — Freshman Shannon MacLeod went the distance in the circle for the Cougars, with six strikeouts, four walks, while allowing two hits.

Tyngsborough 8, Oakmont 2 — Ella Beaulieu had 17 strikeouts and scattered four hits for the Tigers in the Colonial Athletic League win.

Wakefield 12, Watertown 0 — Nora Hagopian spun a no-hitter and sophomore Paige Butland hit a three-run homer to spark a fifth-inning rally for the Warriors in the Middlesex League.

Whitman-Hanson 5, Duxbury 4 — Sophomore Haley Leeber (3 hits) cracked a two-run homer in the first inning to propel the Panthers to the Patriot win. Abby Cleary pitched seven full innings and struck out five.

Boys’ tennis

Brookline 4, Wellesley 1 — Junior Jayanth Devaiah at first singles, 6-3, 6-4, to pace the host Warriors to the Bay State Conference win.

Carver 3, Middleborough 2 — The duo of Matt Stone/Nathan King (6-3, 6-1) won at first doubles and Luke Miller (7-6, 6-4) took third singles to lead the Crusaders (1-0) over the Sachems (0-1) in the South Shore matchup.

Central Catholic 4, Lawrence 1 — Dalton Dow (6-0, 6-1), and Arnav Lele (6-1, 6-2) won at second and third singles in straight sets and the tandems of Ryan Melesky/Anthony Kim (3-6, 7-6 (7-4), 10-7) and Cody Rueda/Luca Beltrandi (6-0, 6-0) won their doubles matches as the Raiders won their Merrimack Valley Conference opener.

Franklin 4, Foxborough 1 — Liam Marr (6-2, 6-0) and Vayshnav Malhotra (6-0, 6-2) won at first and second singles and Anish Gundimeda/Sameen Shaik (6-0, 6-1) rules in first doubles for the host Panthers in the Hockomock win.

Manchester Essex 3, Ipswich 2 — The match was decided at first doubles, with senior captains Emerson Kahle and Jack Roberts winning the last match on the court, 7-6 (7-2), 6-3, for the Cape Ann win.

Marblehead 3, Masconomet 2 — Mika Garber (6-1, 6-1) won at first singles, while Kipp Schauder/Dwight Foster (6-3, 6-3) and Daniel Farfel/Thomas Dack (6-2, 6-3) won their doubles matches for the Northeastern Conference win.

North Reading 5, Pentucket 0 — Jonathan Belinowiz (6-0, 6-1), Jordan Hemley (6-1, 6-2) and Roman Tom (6-0, 6-0) swept the singles for the Hornets in the Cape Ann League win.

Weymouth 3, Milton 2 — Senior Warren Wiriadjaja won the decisive No. 1 singles match for the Wildcats, 6-2, 6-3, 6-0, for the Bay State Conference win. Juniors Andrew Thomas and Ryan Hickey won, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 at first doubles. Junior Matt Thomas and Dylan Wiriadjaja won, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5, in second doubles.

Girls’ tennis

Bridgewater-Raynham 3, Dartmouth 2 — Nicole Kimball (7-5, 6-2) and Samantha Pederson (6-2, 6-3) won in straight sets at first and third singles, and Jasmine Merritt/Rebecca Rycroft won (6-3, 6-3) at first doubles for the visiting Trojans in the Southeast Conference match.

Duxbury 5, Whitman-Hanson 0 — Sophia Caslin (6-0, 6-0), Elise Hogan (6-1, 6-2), and Caroline Sutliffe (6-0, 6-0) cruised to singles’ wins and Nora Buell/Annabel Keating (6-1, 6-2) and Emmie Lloyd/Cara Cass (6-3, 6-2) rolled in doubles for the host Dragons in the Patriot win.

Mansfield 3, Oliver Ames 2 — The Tigers took both first and second doubles, but the Hornets were victorious in all three singles with wins from Alex Burnham (6-4, 3-6, 6-1), Aryana Khosravani (6-3, 6-2), and Kate Martin (7-6, 6-4) to get the Hockomock win.

Masconomet 3, Marblehead 2 — Kendall Sully (6-2, 6-0), Nina Klind (6-0, 6-1), and Shaylee Moreno (7-6, 2-6, 6-2) swept singles for the Chieftains in the NEC win.

Wellesley 3, Brookline 2 — Senior Lucy Plenge won the deciding singles match (6-3, 6-4) for the Raiders (1-0) in the Bay State Conference win.

Winchester 4, Reading 1 — Caroline Fredey (6-2, 6-0) and Clair Lupien (6-0, 6-0) won at second and third singles for Winchester.

Boys’ track

Foxborough 73, Canton 59 — Junior Kyle Downing finished first in the mile (5:02), 2-mile (11:34), and the high jump (5-2) for the host Bulldogs in the Hockomock setback.

North Reading 126, Hamilton-Wenham 18 — North Reading junior Alex Carpenter tied the school record in the pole vault with a jump of 13 feet, equaling the mark set by Fred Rex in 1972, for the Hornets in the Cape Ann win.

Weymouth 77, Wellesley 59 — Weymouth senior Roman Folan registered school-record throws in the discus (160 feet, 5 inches) and the shot put (56-4.5) for the Wildcats in the Bay State Conference win.

Girls’ track

Canton 76, Foxborough 60 — Senior captain Maddie Rousseau led the Bulldogs with first-place finishes in the 100 hurdles (15.1), high jump (4-10), and placed second in the long jump (15-6.5) and 200 (26.4).

North Reading 137, Hamilton-Wenham 3 — Senior captain Katelyn Gorgenyi led the Hornets with first-place finishes in the 100 hurdles (14.7), 200 meters (26.0), long jump (18.5), and triple jump (35-9).

Boys’ volleyball

BC High 3, Catholic Memorial 0 — Erik Russell (8 kills) and Kyrell Depina (5 kills) paced the Eagles to the Catholic Conference win.

Cambridge 3, Latin Academy 1 — Nolan Tracy tallied 17 kills hitting .600 with 12 digs for the Falcons in the nonleague win. Nzouri Handricken-Barros had 30 assists.

Chelmsford 3, Billerica 0 — Cole Schaefer (5 kills, 7 digs, 4 aces), Ian Van Haren (6 kills, 2 aces), Josh Timmins (24 assists, 6 digs), Owen Rega (6 aces, 3 kills, 2 blocks), Theo Farag (7 kills, 2 blocks) led the Lions to the MVC win.

Lincoln-Sudbury 3, Algonquin 2 — Senior captains Ryan Maier (17 kills) and Chase Benson (13 kills) powered the attack and senior setter Sebastian Frankel had 35 assists to lead the Warriors over the Tomahawks in the nonleague matchup.

Millis 3, Norwood 2 — Nicholas Almeida had 3 aces, 8 kills, and 2 blocks for the Mohawks in the Tri-Valley win.

O’Bryant 3, Randolph 1 — Sophomores Son Nguyen (26 assists) and Jonathan Narsjo (12 kills) paced the Tigers (1-0) in the nonleague road win.

