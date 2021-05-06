Blue Jays’ George Springer not ready to return

Springer landed on the injured list Wednesday after aggravating his strained right quadriceps, with the move retroactive to May 3. Springer had been out of the lineup for two days before undergoing an MRI Wednesday morning.

The Blue Jays activated left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu off the injured list to start an afternoon game against Oakland. Ryu left an April 25 start at Tampa Bay because of a strained right gluteal muscle.

Blue Jays outfielder George Springer is not expected to be ready to return to Toronto’s lineup when his latest stint on the 10-day injured list ends May 13, said general manager Ross Atkins .

Advertisement

Springer signed a team-record $150 million, six-year deal with the Blue Jays this offseason but didn’t make his season debut until April 28 because of two separate injuries, first a strained oblique muscle and later the quadriceps injury.

Atkins said Springer reported feeling better, but Atkins said the 2017 World Series MVP with Houston is “obviously very frustrated” by his limited action so far this season.

Altuve answers boos with homer

José Altuve responded to jeering fans by marking his 31st birthday with a go-ahead, three-run homer off Chad Green in the eighth inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Yankees in New York, 7-4, to avoid a three-game sweep … Righthander Zack Wheeler retired Daniel Vogelbach on a foul pop on his 118th pitch to finish a three-hit shutout, leading host Philadelphia to a 2-0 win and four-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers. Wheeler struck out eight in throwing his second career shutout and complete game in 144 starts, and first since 2014 when he played for the New York Mets … In need of catching depth, the Atlanta Braves signed catcher Tyler Flowers to a minor league deal. Flowers spent the past five seasons with the Braves, but wasn’t re-signed after hitting .217 with one homer and five RBIs in 2020 backing up Travis d’Arnaud. But d’Arnaud went on the 60-day disabled list last weekend with a left thumb injury. He was hurt applying a tag at the plate in a game against the Toronto Blue Jays and underwent ligament surgery Monday.

Advertisement







