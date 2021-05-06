Bruins could use a sharper David Pastrnak to perk up their power play

Pastrnak, though steadily improving from a midseason slump, entered Thursday night’s game against the Rangers with five goals in his last 24 games. That dates to March 18, which was the last time the Bruins’ top sniper scored a power-play goal. In that stretch, the Bruins’ man-advantage was 11 for 66 (16.6 percent).

On the agenda: find a way to get David Pastrnak going.

The Bruins will have a few extra days to prepare for the postseason (likely to begin next weekend, time and location TBD).

Opponents are taking away Pastrnak’s left-circle cannon as a shooting option, but when a pass does arrive in his wheelhouse, he hasn’t been connecting with the sharpness that brought him a share of last year’s Rocket Richard Trophy (48 goals, league-high 20 on the PP).

Coach Bruce Cassidy said before puck drop against the Rangers that, in addition to finding open ice, Pastrnak needs to be cleaner with his shots.

“He’s starting to come out of it,” Cassidy said. “Seems to be hitting it a little better, just can’t quite get it over the goalie’s glove. He’s executing well, getting it off well. Now he’s just got to find that sweet spot.”

This year, Pastrnak has dropped to T-34th in PPGs (7). On a rate basis, he has gone from otherworldly to merely very good. Of the top 100 most-used power-play skaters last season, Pastrnak was No. 1 in PPGs per 60 minutes (4.54), according to Natural Stat Trick. This year he is 34th, scoring with less than half the efficiency (2.25).

Another issue for a Torey Krug-less PP: zone entries. The Bruins — 20th in PP shot attempts and 27th in shots on goal per 60 minutes — are spending less time in the zone than they’d like. That’s one reason Cassidy said he’s sticking with defenseman Matt Grzelcyk on the top unit instead of newcomer Mike Reilly.

“I haven’t seen enough of Reilly on the power play,” Cassidy said. “Experimenting is less optimal, I think, when you get this close to the playoffs. Let’s get things drilled down.

“That top unit has not functioned as well as we’d like for a while now. We all share the blame in that. More reps can help it. Just sticking with the one guy is probably the better way to go now, and hopefully they work their way up.”

…

Charlie Coyle missed Thursday’s game, the Bruins listing him as day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Battling in front of the net, Coyle yelled in pain after absorbing a Brandon Carlo wrister with 1:55 left in the second period of Tuesday’s overtime loss to the Devils. The puck appeared to catch him on the left side of the neck.

Coyle’s absence put Jake DeBrusk back on the third line, giving him another chance to get his wheels moving.

DeBrusk, for a variety of reasons, has not been able to build his game since scoring a goal in a March 11 return from a healthy scratch. That night, DeBrusk said, his frustration helped him.

“I’m keeping that,” he said then. “That’s not going anywhere.”

Apparently, it has not.

Speaking mostly in clipped answers on a pregame Zoom call, the typically affable Edmontonian said his game is “coming along,” but overall, he’s down.

“Yeah, I’m struggling,” he said. “It’s not fun when you’re struggling. You try to find little positives and just move on from there. It’s not the end of the world. I’d like to do a lot more, with what I can do. But obviously it hasn’t been meant for me.

“I understand that my time will come. Just trying to stay positive. The game’s not fun when you’re struggling, man.”

Since that March 11 game against the Rangers — after which he alluded to the ever-present trade rumors and online discussion surrounding his play (“feels like everyone thinks I’m kind of done here”) — DeBrusk has missed a game with an injury, spent six games recovering from a COVID-19 bout, and taken a healthy scratch twice more. He entered Thursday’s game with two goals and three assists in his last 19 games.

Cassidy wants DeBrusk to “stay on pucks, because he does have an ability to separate if he does win them, can finish if he gets time and space.”

Not unlike the since-traded Anders Bjork, DeBrusk has been miscast of late. He was already out of the top six before the arrival of Taylor Hall April 12. He was on the fourth line before Coyle’s absence.

“Our forward group’s the deepest forward group I’ve ever been a part of,” DeBrusk said. “We don’t lack firepower.”

…

Tuukka Rask will start Saturday against the Rangers. The starters for the Monday-Tuesday set to finish the regular season (Islanders at home, Capitals on the road) will be determined by Rask’s health and who else needs work. It’s unclear whether Jaroslav Halak will be in that mix … If the playoffs start a week from Saturday, the Bruins will have three days of rest. It would be their longest respite since the Buffalo COVID flareup gave them six days after March 18. They will end the regular season having played 37 games in 71 days.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.