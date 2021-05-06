Bruins do not miss a beat in shutout of punchless Rangers

The Rangers, under new management, had nothing to play for but jobs. They had no Artemi Panarin (Tom Wilson-related injury) and no Pavel Buchnevich (looming suspension). They dressed several call-ups, were playing a back-to-back with travel, and had no Wilson revenge factor to spark them.

The Bruins were hoping to get right for the upcoming postseason, and keep trying to elbow their way into a home-ice matchup in the first round.

Boston pounded the shorthanded Manhattanites on Thursday, 4-0, after holding a three-goal lead after two periods.

Shots were 28-7, Boston, in the first 40 minutes, and it sure looked that way. The final count was 34-15. That was a new season-low in SOG allowed for the Bruins (32-14-7), who pulled within two points of the second-place Penguins (73 to 71). Boston has three games left, Pittsburgh two. Beating these Rangers again on Saturday could help them earn home-ice in a series with the Pens.

Patrice Bergeron, Charlie McAvoy and Jake DeBrusk pumped three early ones past beleaguered New York netminder Igor Shesterkin (30 saves), who suited up on one of those nights where the opponent looked ready to score on any shift.

At 1:07 of the third, defenseman Brandon Carlo scored on a pinch down the right wall. His sharp-angle centering feed hit Shesterkin’s skate and slipped in.

Even with a penalty kill in the final 1:54, this was the second-fastest Bruins game this year (2 hours, 22 minutes). It wound up a straightforward, 15-save shutout for rookie netminder Jeremy Swayman, now 7-2-0 in his career. He watched the lines and pairs in front of him roll onward.

After a relatively quiet first trip through the order, the Bergeron line decided the Rangers were not allowed to touch the puck. Brad Marchand (two assists) went on a tornado-like tour of the attacking zone before setting up his pal Bergeron’s 22nd of the year at 7:11 of the first.

At 18:35, McAvoy extended the lead with a power play blast born of fortunate circumstances. Rangers defenseman Libor Hajek lost his stick and Kevin Rooney was out of the play after taking a puck to the face.

They had the man-up chance thanks to DeBrusk, who admitted in a pregame Zoom call that he hasn’t been enjoying himself lately. He made sure the Rangers didn’t on Thursday, drawing a pair of penalties in the first period. Hajek chopped him down less than a minute after Bergeron’s goal, but a possession-heavy PP couldn’t score. DeBrusk was tripped before McAvoy’s rocket from the slot.

DeBrusk got on the board with his fifth goal of the year, slinging a breakaway forehander over Shesterkin’s blocker with 6:01 left in the second. Maybe that’ll be a slump-buster for him.

Shesterkin pushed hard to deny a David Pastrnak one-timer 4:00 into the second, after Marchand stripped K’Andre Miller in the neutral zone. Nearly the third assist for No. 63.

The Hall-Krejci-Smith trio had its share of looks, including a wicked backhand feed by Smith to Hall that preceded Carlo’s goal. The pepped-up Ritchie-Kuraly-DeBrusk group won a bunch of puck battles. No issue with the hardworking fourth line (Frederic-Lazar-Kuhlman).

Swayman, hoping to secure the backup gig for the postseason, wasn’t busy (seven saves through 40). His toughest stop may have been his first, a tipped point shot that he gloved 6:27 in. He also batted away a 2-on-1 pass. Carlo blocked one of the Rangers’ best chances in front. Top prospects Kaapo Kakko and Alexis Lafreniére had some action.

The main bright spot for the Rangers was blueliner Adam Fox, who stymied Marchand on one rush into the New York zone and played an impressive three-zone game despite the Bruins’ dominance. Another is the belief there are better days ahead.

The Bruins know that is the case for them, and those days are arriving soon.





