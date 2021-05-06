EMass. baseball: North Andover’s Brett Dunham headlines Players to Watch

Brett Dunham, North Andover — The Northeastern-bound righthander contributed key innings as a sophomore in 2019, helping the Knights capture the Super 8 title. Now a senior, Dunham sports an upper-80s fastball and an improved breaking ball as he looks to lead North Andover’s title defense alongside co-ace Brendan Holland.

Dennis Colleran, North Attleborough — The 6-foot-3, 220-pound righty can dial his fastball up to 97 and was MVP of the Mass. High School Sophomore All-Star Game in 2019. He’s committed to Northeastern, unless Major League Baseball comes calling..

Niko Brini, BC High — The state’s fifth-ranked prospect for 2022 by Perfect Game, the 5-foot-10, 180-pound left-handed-hitting outfielder from Plymouth is headed to UConn. He’ll provide the Eagles with speed and top-notch outfield defense.

Jake Elbeery, Austin Prep — With a smooth swing and a strong line drive approach, Elbeery will hit for both power and average at the top of the Cougars lineup this spring. Headed to Richmond, he is a team captain and starting shortstop.

Matt Festa, Duxbury — The highest-ranked public school prospect in the state for 2023, Festa is a 6-foot-3, 185-pound right-handed pitcher. The son of former Red Sox minor leaguer Chris Festa has committed to play at Maryland.

Jordan Gorham, Braintree — The lone returning starter for the Wamps this spring, Gorham brings excellent defense at shortstop, speed on the base paths, and a high contact rate at the plate. The 5-foot-11 junior, committed to UMass Lowell, will also pitch for Braintree.

Sam Griesbauer, Falmouth — He took a no-hitter into the sixth in his first varsity start as a freshman; as a sophomore he was named second team All-Atlantic Coast League. Now a senior, the 6-foot-2, 225-pound righty throws in the low 90s and has committed to play at NC State. But he will only DH this spring as he rests his arm after offseason surgery.

DJ Pacheco, St. John’s Prep — The senior infielder will be the next potent hitter to anchor the middle of the Eagles lineup, possessing quick hands and power to all fields. He hit .300 as a sophomore and is committed to Richmond.

Thomas Rogers, Lincoln-Sudbury — A 6-foot-6 righthander, Rogers got his feet wet at the varsity level as a freshman in 2019 for the Division 1 North champions. The Maryland-bound junior will lead the pitching staff this spring with a high 80s fastball.

Zach Stephenson, Bishop Feehan — A speedy left-handed hitting, right-handed throwing centerfielder bound for UConn, the 6-foot, 170-pound senior will team up with his younger brother, Sean, who has also committed to UConn.



