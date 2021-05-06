Former Patriots defensive back Jason McCourty signing with Miami, per report

Along with twin brother — and New England defensive back — Devin McCourty, the veteran carved out a niche as a consistent and steady performer on the field, and was one of the most well-respected players in the Patriots’ locker room.

Jason McCourty, who played the last three seasons for the Patriots, is reportedly set to sign with the Dolphins, according to NFL Media.

He started 33 regular-season games and had a pair of interceptions with the Patriots. Part of the defense that helped shut down the high-powered Rams’ offense in Super Bowl LIII, he had a pass breakup on a ball for Brandin Cooks that was one of the most important plays of the game.

In Miami, McCourty, 33, will be reunited with former New England defensive signal-caller Brian Flores, who is now the coach of the Dolphins.

