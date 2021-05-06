Game 32: Tigers at Red Sox lineups and notes

We’ve got day baseball. After splitting the first two games of their series with the Tigers, the Red Sox will look to take the rubber match this afternoon at Fenway Park. Nate Eovaldi will be on the mound.

Despite dropping last night’s game, 6-5 in 10 innings, the Red Sox remain in first place in the AL East. But they are squandering opportunities to gain separation from the rest of the division. Detroit snapped a six-game losing streak with the win and has the worst record in baseball.

After today’s matinee, the Red Sox head to Baltimore for a four-game series. The Orioles are in last place in the division, but enter Thursday’s action just three games behind the Red Sox in the tightly bunched AL East.