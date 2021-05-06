Game 32: Tigers at Red Sox lineups and notes

We’ve got day baseball. After splitting the first two games of their series with the Tigers, the Red Sox will look to take the rubber match this afternoon at Fenway Park. Nate Eovaldi will be on the mound.
Despite dropping last night’s game, 6-5 in 10 innings, the Red Sox remain in first place in the AL East. But they are squandering opportunities to gain separation from the rest of the division. Detroit snapped a six-game losing streak with the win and has the worst record in baseball.
After today’s matinee, the Red Sox head to Baltimore for a four-game series. The Orioles are in last place in the division, but enter Thursday’s action just three games behind the Red Sox in the tightly bunched AL East.
Lineups
TIGERS (9-22): Grossman DH, Schoop 1B, Candelario 3B, Ramos C, Goodrum SS, H. Castro 2B, Jones CF, Reyes RF, Baddoo LF.
Pitching: RHP Spencer Turnbull (1-2, 4.50 ERA)
RED SOX (18-13): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nate Eovaldi (4-2, 3.63 ERA)
Time: 1:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Tigers vs. Eovaldi: Cabrera 3-8, Grossman 2-10, Ramos 6-18, Schoop 1-9.
Red Sox vs. Turnbull: Arroyo 0-2, Bogaerts 0-2, Cordero 1-2, Devers 0-1, Martinez 0-2, Plawecki 1-2, Vázquez 1-2.
Stat of the day: J.D. Martinez leads the majors in RBI (29) and total bases (78), and leads the American League in extra base hits (20).
Notes: Eovaldi has not given up a home run in his last eight starts, and is 2-0 with a 1.89 ERA in three career starts against the Tigers. In his last start, he held the Rangers to one run on four hits in six innings … Sox starters have thrown at least five innings in each of the club’s last 10 games (3.36 ERA, 21 ER/56⅓ IP, 66 strikeouts, 12 walks) … Matt Barnes has not allowed a run in his last 6 outings (5⅔ IP; beginning April 25), 14 of his 16 outings this year are scoreless … In his only career start against the Red Sox, Turnbull pitched five scoreless innings in 2019.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.