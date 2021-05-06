Jaylen Brown expected to return to Celtics lineup vs. Heat on Sunday

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown is expected to miss Friday’s game against the Bulls because of a sore right ankle but the team is optimistic that he will be able to return Sunday against the Heat, president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said.

Brown was questionable for last Sunday’s game against the Trail Blazers with a sore ankle but he ultimately played. Then in the final minute of Boston’s loss, Brown collided with teammate Jayson Tatum and stepped on Tatum’s foot, causing Brown to twist his ankle. He screamed in pain and hobbled to the locker room with the assistance of two teammates. But Ainge said it was a relief that the injury was not severe.

“It can always be worse when you roll your ankles,” he said. “I’ve had that happen to me many times. They all hurt, and some of them you can go back in the game and some of them take three or four days and some take three weeks. So you never know for sure what’s going to happen with those.”

