Newburyport’s Sydney Yim named the state’s Gatorade Girls’ Volleyball Player of the Year

After helping propel the Newburyport girls’ volleyball program to new heights, senior Sydney Yim has been named the state’s Gatorade Girls’ Volleyball Player of the Year.

The 6-foot outside hitter and setter produced 178 kills and 102 assists while leading the Clippers (9-3) to the Cape Ann League Tournament semifinals during a shortened Fall II season.

Yim also compiled 67 digs and 41 service aces while earning CAL Player of the Year honors for the second consecutive season.