Newburyport’s Sydney Yim named the state’s Gatorade Girls’ Volleyball Player of the Year

After helping propel the Newburyport girls’ volleyball program to new heights, senior Sydney Yim has been named the state’s Gatorade Girls’ Volleyball Player of the Year.
The 6-foot outside hitter and setter produced 178 kills and 102 assists while leading the Clippers (9-3) to the Cape Ann League Tournament semifinals during a shortened Fall II season.
Yim also compiled 67 digs and 41 service aces while earning CAL Player of the Year honors for the second consecutive season.
“Sydney elevates everyone around her when she plays on the court,” said Ipswich coach Staci Sonke.
“Sydney is phenomenal at every skill involved in the game of volleyball, so it was always difficult to anticipate what she might do next.”
A member of Newburyport’s Yearbook Club and Chemistry Club, Yim has maintained a 3.83 GPA and has signed a national letter of intent to play volleyball on scholarship at Purdue University this fall.
The senior will be able to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of her choosing and is eligible to submit a 30-second video explaining why the organization is deserving of one of twelve $10,000 spotlight grants awarded annually through Gatorade’s cause marketing platform. “Play it Forward.”