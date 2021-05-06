A perfect finish for Dighton-Rehoboth boys’ and girls’ soccer teams in South Coast tournament finals

While the Falcon girls scored four goals in the opening 13 minutes of their matchup with Seekonk and never looked back en route to a 4-0 victory, the D-R boys and Greater New Bedford were still knotted at 2-2 after two overtimes, leading to a dramatic season-ending shootout.

The D-R boys’ and girls’ teams capped undefeated Fall II seasons with South Coast Conference championships in very different fashions.

REHOBOTH — Bliss Field lived up to its name for the Dighton-Rehoboth soccer teams on Thursday afternoon.

The first four attempts for each team were successful and Bryce Downs connected on the Falcons’ fifth attempt. The Bears’ fifth attempt sailed wide left and the Falcons celebrated a 3-2 win and an 11-0-1 season.

Advertisement

“It’s amazing,” said D-S first-year coach Mike Morgado, whose team needed two overtimes to defeat Case 1-0 in the semifinals. “It’s great for the boys. We’ve been battling, battling, battling all year long. It’s tough when you’re on top and haven’t lost yet and everyone comes out and gives you their best effort. We took them all on.”

Senior keeper Cole Tavares kept his team alive all afternoon with 16 saves, including several crucial stops in overtime. After all that action, he wasn’t nervous stepping onto the end line for the shootout.

“All the pressure is on the shooter,” he said. “They don’t know it, but I do. I walk out and do my routine. I know where they’re going. I guessed every time and the lucky one he overshot. I got in his head.”

D-R’s first goal came in the eighth minute when Ian Papa scored off a corner from Marc Thaler. The Bears (7-3-2) got an equalizer in the 17th minute when Landon Amaral scored the first of his two goals off a pass from Jose Juarez. In the 42nd minute, Dominek Borden found Amaral with a beautiful cross to put Greater New Bedford up 2-1. Ten minutes later, D-R’s Kevin Smith one-timed a rebound to knot it up.

Advertisement

After two 10-minute overtimes, it was still tied. The best overtime chance was a breakaway by Borden in the 99th minute, but his shot sailed over the crossbar.

“It was a great battle by both teams,” Morgado said. “Shootouts can go either way. I told the boys right before: ‘Listen, no matter what happens here I’m super proud of you guys. You played hard the whole 100 minutes.’”

Dighton-Rehoboth 4, Seekonk 0 — While the boys needed more than 100 minutes to decide a winner, the girls needed just 13. Senior Margaret Saxon and junior Carleigh Hall, who moved up to forward from center mid, each scored twice on the Falcons’ first four shots. Caroline Morgado assisted on two, while Caroline Reed and Hall each chipped in with helpers.

“I’m on cloud nine,” said Saxon, who scored in the third and seventh minutes. “It feels great.”

The Falcons -- who played with BTK scrawled on their hands for Beat The ‘Konk — finished off a 12-0 season on the strength of a lock-down defense that allowed just two goals all season, and none at Bliss Field. Junior keeper Eliana Raposo finished the season with 10 shutouts.

“They’re just smart,” D-R coach Trish Madsen said of her defense. “There’s a lot of poise from Caroline Reed and she controls it back there. We got a little frazzled today because they were putting pressure on with four up high, but they still didn’t break.”

Advertisement

Seekonk, which hadn’t lost in eight straight games heading into the championship, finished the year 7-3-1.