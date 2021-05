The Red Sox scored four runs in the eighth inning to come away with a 12-9 victory over the Detroit Tigers in their series finale at Fenway Park Thursday.

The Sox had leads of 4-1 (after three innings) and 8-7 (after six) but couldn’t shake the Tigers until the eighth. Detroit scored in every inning from the third through the eighth and had gone ahead, 9-8, with a run in the top of the eighth.