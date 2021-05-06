Will Kiké Hernández’s hamstring injury force the Red Sox to make a move?

In Hernández’s case, it could mean a stint on the injured list, though manager Alex Cora hoped to know more Thursday evening or Friday.

Hernández was hobbled after sliding into second base for a double. That left Christian Vázquez as what appeared to be the only position player on the bench, with Christian Arroyo sidelined because of a left hand contusion. Arroyo did, however, pinch run in the eighth inning, and he played second base in the ninth.

Kiké Hernández was removed from Thursday afternoon’s 12-9 win over the Tigers in the first inning because of right hamstring tightness.

“[Kiké] thought it was probably a cramp in the beginning,” Cora said. “But then he felt it was more than a cramp. I don’t know how serious it is. We’ll talk about it. And obviously we’ll stay away from him tomorrow.”

Being without Hernández would leave the Red Sox with just 10 position players, and perhaps force them to look into available options.

Michael Chavis, who started the season in Triple A, is a possibility for the infield. Chavis also would provide an additional power threat to a lineup that has struggled at the bottom of the order.

Chavis wasn’t in the WooSox lineup for Thursday’s game against Trenton, which could mean he’ll be part of the taxi squad, or the Red Sox will just add him to the roster.

Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said recently that the team will still carry a taxi squad for road games, even with the minor league season under way. When the Red Sox traveled to Baltimore last month, Chavis was part of the taxi squad.

“I can play third, second, first, left field, anywhere,” Chavis said during a Zoom call Thursday. “If it gets me in the lineup, I’m going to be happy. That’s what my goal is at the end of day, is just to be in the lineup playing baseball. So, if my versatility gives me a better opportunity then 100 percent that’s something I’m going to embrace and look forward to doing. I’ll be ready, whenever my opportunity shows up.”

Running wild

Opponents have been utilizing the run game against the Red Sox, and catchers Vázquez and Kevin Plawecki haven’t been successful at taming it. Vázquez has allowed 13 stolen bases. Meanwhile, teams have swiped 11 bags out of 12 against Plawecki, including two on Thursday.

In the three games against the Tigers,Red Sox yielded seven stolen bases. Vázquez and Plawecki have incorporated the one-knee-down stance behind the plate. It is supposed to help catchers frame pitches (especially those near the bottom of the zone).

Yet Cora doesn’t believe that is the reason why teams have had so much success against Sox catchers on the basepaths.

“I know a lot of people think that they’re running because of that. But [Plawecki] threw 1.9 [pop time] vs. Seattle,” Cora said. “It’s one of the best throws the last two years. So, we like it.” Pop time represents the time elapsed from the pitch hitting the catcher’s mitt to the moment the fielder is projected to receive the catcher’s throw.

The Red Sox believe the one-knee-down catcher’s stance helps in all aspects and are adamant about keeping it as a part of their game plan. As it pertains to throwing out runners, Cora said the Sox are working to improve.

“With the running game, they’ve been very aggressive,” Cora said of the Tigers. “Something they haven’t done the whole season. But we’ll be prepared. We’ll keep working on it.”

Pujols fan

Xander Bogaerts, who played his 1,000th major league game on Thursday, said he came up through the Red Sox system idolizing Albert Pujols, who was released by the Angels.

“I remember when I was in Greenville, I used to hit like Pujols, his batting stance,” Bogaerts said. “Obviously, at that time he was definitely in his prime. He’s had such an amazing career and my batting stance was like him for a period of time.”

From 2001-11 with the Cardinals, Pujols hit .328 with a .420 on-base percentage, 445 home runs, a .617 slugging percentage, and a whopping 1.037 OPS. His run in St. Louis included two World Series titles, three National League MVPs, and two Gold Gloves.

While he reached many milestones as a member of the Angels from 2012-21, including 3,000 hits, Pujols never came close to duplicating his previous level of production, making just one All-Star team.

In 92 plate appearances this season, Pujols hit .198 with five homers.

“He’s had a tremendous career,” Bogaerts said. “It’s just sad what happened over there. I don’t know all the details, but it’s definitely really sad.”

Workman signed

The Red Sox announced that they have signed Brandon Workman to a minor league deal.

Workman was drafted by the Sox in the second round in 2010. The righthanded reliever made his major league debut in 2013 and was a part of the big league roster for parts of six seasons.

In 2019, Workman had a breakout season, posting a 1.88 ERA to go along with 104 strikeouts in 71⅔ innings. The Sox traded Workman in August 2020 along with Heath Hembree to the Phillies for pitchers Nick Pivetta and Connor Seabold, each of whom have made a significant impression within the organization.

The Red Sox have assigned Workman to Triple A.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.