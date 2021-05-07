‘A Little Late with Lilly Singh’ is drawing to a close

A Canadian-born comedian who is the daughter of Indian immigrants, Singh is the only woman currently hosting a late-night show on one of the traditional broadcast networks. She was the first bisexual woman of color to headline a late-night show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In a move that underscores late-night TV’s longstanding lack of female hosts, NBC’s “A Little Late with Lilly Singh” is coming to an end after only two seasons.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Singh wrote: “To the ‘Late with Lilly’ crew, I’m so proud of the progress we made in diversifying late night. We’ve given 21 people their late night debut this season! That’s pretty incredible, and it’s been a true honour.”

Singh, 32, announced that she is developing a comedy for Netflix in which she will star, to be executive-produced by Kenya Barris (”black-ish”). She has also signed a first-look deal with Universal Television Alternative Studios to develop unscripted projects.

“I have a desire to make longer form content telling underrepresented stories, which is difficult to execute on a nightly show,” Singh wrote. “I’m excited about bringing even more diversity to screen in an even bigger way.”

Singh originally rose to prominence as a YouTube star under the pseudonym “Superwoman.’' Two years ago she began hosting “A Little Late With Lilly Singh,’' succeeding “Last Call with Carson Daly’' in the slot that follows “Late Night with Seth Meyers.’' According to multiple reports, NBC plans to move away from talk shows in that 1:30 a.m. time slot.

The final episode of “A Little Late With Lilly Singh’' will air on June 3.

