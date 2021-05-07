Talaris completes $150 million IPO as it goes after organ-transplant drugs

Formerly known as Regenerex, Talaris is making therapies to eliminate long-term immunosuppression in solid organ transplant recipients so that they can forgo lifelong medications and their side effects. Immunosuppression is a common trade-off for transplant recipients, and it occurs when the body rejects a transplant.

Talaris priced its shares at $17 and began trading Friday as “TALS” on the Nasdaq Global Market. The biotech raised $150 million by selling 8,825,000 shares of common stock at $17 each. The stock was down about 4.5 percent in mid-afternoon trading.

Talaris Therapeutics, a biotech founded nearly 20 years ago, has gone public in the latest initial public offering in the local life sciences industry. The Boston area company is developing a class of preclinical and late-stage drugs that aim to transform the standard of care for patients undergoing an organ transplant.

Advertisement

Talaris’s approach would take stem and immune cells from a donor and use them to develop a therapy with the potential to “reprogram” the immune system of a recipient so that a foreign organ is recognized as their own.

Talaris joins a growing number of biotech firms in the Boston area that have become publicly traded companies, including Centessa, Werewolf, and Tango Therapeutics, all based in Cambridge, and Waltham-based TScan Therapeutics.

An IPO for Talaris is a big step for a company that almost fell off the radar when Novartis parted ways with its gene and cell therapy division in 2016. Talaris, which was founded as Regenerex in 2002, had inked a deal with the pharmaceutical heavyweight, and the split almost shut down the startup, which was then based in Kentucky.

To keep her idea and the company alive, founder Suzanne Ildstad was able to tap investors and relaunch the company in 2019 with $100 million under the new name.

Advertisement

The company has grown to 90 employees, spread across its corporate offices in the Boston area and cell processing facility in Kentucky, and it plans to hire in both regions. Last year, Talaris raised another $115 million to support a late-stage trial for its lead program, which aims to treat patients with kidney transplants.

Talaris is also working on programs to treat patients with severe auto-immune and immune-mediated disorders.

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.