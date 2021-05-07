‘I miss you’: JFK’s intimate letters to Swedish mistress up for auction

“You are wonderful and I miss you,” Kennedy wrote in a February 1956 letter. Then he called his time with Von Post a “bright memory of my life.”

The then-US senator from Massachusetts penned the eight page-collection — one full letter and two partial messages on government letterhead — to Gunilla Von Post between 1955 and 1956, a few years into his marriage to Jacqueline Bouvier.

Intimate, handwritten love letters from John F. Kennedy to his Swedish mistress are up for auction .

The letters were in the possession of Von Post until her 2011 death and revisit the Kennedy romance she first documented in her 1997 memoir, “Love, Jack.” The letters, which have been put on the block by Boston-based RR Auction, are estimated to go for $30,000 as part of a larger sale of presidential memorabilia, according to CNN.

On Friday afternoon, bidding stood $13,992. All initial bids must be in by 6 p.m. ET Wednesday, according to the auction house.

An envelope that John F. Kennedy addressed aristocrat Gunilla von Post Nikki Brickett/Associated Press

Kennedy and Von Post first met in 1953, in the summer heat of Cannes, weeks before the politician’s wedding. Almost two years after, the pair “spent a very blissful and intimate week consummating the relationship” in Sweden, according to Von Post’s memoir, the RR Auction summary states.

His letters reference the romantic getaway and Von Post’s impending marriage to landowner Anders Ekman. He wrote about being “anxious” to see her again and signed the missives as “Jack.”

“I must say I was sad to learn that, after all, you are not coming to the U.S. and you are marrying a farmer,” Kennedy wrote. “I was planning to come back again [to Sweden] next summer to see you ... & now what will happen. In any case let me know what you are going to do.”

“If you don’t marry come over (to America) as I should like to see you,” he continued. “I had a wonderful time last summer with you.”

The couple unexpectedly stumbled into each other only once more in at the 1958 Waldorf Astoria Gala, the action house states. Both Kennedy and Von Post attended with their spouses, and Von Post was pregnant at the time.

The RR Auction sold another four-page Kennedy love letter in 2016 that was penned shortly before his death and never sent. It was believed to be for Mary Pinchot Meyer.

The letters on auction were penned in 1955 and 1956. Nikki Brickett/Associated Press

