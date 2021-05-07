Watch: Boston Pops and Dropkick Murphys dedicate this sea shanty ‘To Our Darlin’ Mothers’

Boston Pops is celebrating Mother’s Day with the beloved band Dropkick Murphys. Together, the two local entities have adapted the famous “What Do You Do with a Drunken Sailor?” sea shanty into a brand-new music video and song titled “To Our Darlin’ Mothers.”

“What do we do in a quarantine when we’re stuck in Boston town?” Dropkicks frontman Ken Casey sings at the top of the song. “We raise a glass of the finest vino to our darlin’ mothers.”

The video includes a live recording with a small ensemble (think: very fiddle-heavy) as well as outtakes featuring several Pops personalities with their own mothers and children. Conductor Keith Lockhart is glimpsed with his mom, Marilyn, as well as with his wife, Emiley, and their two kids. Also featured with their families are BSO violinist Bonnie Bewick and BSO piccolo player Cindy Meyers. Find it at www.facebook.com/dropkickmurphys.