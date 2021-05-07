Blind date: ‘I went into it thinking I would have a nice conversation with someone’

Go on a virtual blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application . Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid .

FIRST THING PEOPLE NOTICE IN HER HOME: Lots of maps

WHEN SHE IS HAPPIEST: Traveling to a new place

NICK O.: 30 / Rideshare driver

WHEN HE IS HAPPIEST: When he goes on vacation

HIS HOBBIES: Drinking a piña colada on vacation

6:30 P.M. ZOOM VIDEO DATE, CAMBRIDGE AND WATERTOWN

TICKET FOR TWO

Olivia My friends encouraged me to go through with it because it would be a fun story to tell.

Nick [I signed up for Cupid] to get a date in an easier way.

Olivia I tested out my camera position and lighting and paid attention to what was in my background. My friends found some old “worst dates ever” from newspaper dating columns, which was funny and helped keep things in perspective.

Nick I cleaned up the room.

Olivia I liked doing the date virtually. It felt like less pressure.

Nick I got pretty nervous.

Olivia I logged on right on time, and he was already there. At first, I wasn’t sure if he could hear me, so we did some of the usual “Can you hear me OK?” checks.

Nick She didn’t seem nervous, she seemed pretty calm.

BON VOYAGE

Olivia I said, “Tell me about yourself,” and he laughed and said he was going to ask the same thing. He seemed nervous at first, but then opened up. He was kind and honest.

Nick We discovered we like to travel.

Olivia We are both from the Boston area and both have family origins from other countries, and love to travel and discover food from other countries. He told a lot of stories from his travels in different places, and asked questions about mine. I discovered he had a really nice smile when he laughed.

Nick I felt uncomfortable at first, then I felt more open.

Olivia I ordered sushi from The Mad Monkfish in Central Square. It’s one of my go-to restaurants, and they have creative rolls.

Nick I ordered an Italian sub from Belmont Pizza.

HOMEWARD BOUND

Olivia The conversation was comfortable, although we started running out of topics. I didn’t think we had a lot in common besides travel. I went into it thinking I would have a nice conversation with someone, and see if a spark developed. On my end, I didn’t feel the spark.

Nick She wanted to end it.

Olivia After an hour or so, my eyes were tired from looking at the screen and I wanted to end the call soon, so I let him know I needed to go. He asked if we could exchange numbers, but I let him know I wasn’t interested in a second date, so we didn’t end up exchanging numbers. I let him know I had enjoyed the conversation, and then we said goodbye.

Nick I said goodbye.

SECOND DATE?

Olivia No, we didn’t exchange info.

Nick I would, but she doesn’t want to.

POST-MORTEM

Olivia / B+

Nick / B