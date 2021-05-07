Five things to do, May 10-16

Feast your eyes on a Boston garden that’s always in bloom. The folks at the Harvard Museums of Science & Culture have created an immersive digital tour of the Ware Collection of Blaschka Glass Models of Plants, painstakingly transported from Germany in the early 20th century. 6 p.m. Tickets for the online event start at $10; purchase at hmsc.harvard.edu .

Tuesday

More than Superheroes

Revolutionary Spaces hosts Visual History: Interpreting the Past Through Comics, a free online event featuring a panel of creators who use the form to tackle complex cultural themes, including Justin Eisinger (They Called Us Enemies) and David Walker (The Black Panther Party: A Graphic Novel History). 6:30 p.m. Register at revolutionaryspaces.org.

Starting Friday

Bird-a-thon Weekend

Mass Audubon’s 125th anniversary is upon us. Join one of 13 teams across the state in the Mass Audubon Bird-a-thon, to help raise money for the conservation powerhouse. Compete in birding and other activities, and identify as many species as you can over a 24-hour period. Find rules and fund-raising guidelines at massaudubon.org.

Saturday

Live Poetry Reading

Head to Starlight Square in Cambridge for Future Leaders Read, an afternoon of youth and teen poetry reading hosted by The Cambridge Poetry MashUp. Lizzle4, a community leader and recording artist in Cambridge, headlines the event. Reading starts at 1:30 p.m. Free and COVID-19 guidelines will be in place. poetrymashup.org

Sunday

Ancient Ties to Trees

Join world-renowned primatologist Jane Goodall and author Peter Wohlleben for a virtual discussion of Wohlleben’s book, The Heartbeat of Trees: Embracing Our Ancient Bond with Forests and Nature, hosted by Harvard Book Store. 1 p.m. Tickets are $32 (includes a book) or pay-what-you-can. Register at harvard.com.

