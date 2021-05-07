Home design inspiration: Wallpaper in a nursery

1 The undyed wool rug by Loloi is neutral, as are the alpaca pillows in the crib (which come out at bedtime), so as not to compete with the wallpaper.

Cara Fineman’s clients love color and pattern — so much so that Fineman wallpapered seven rooms in the family’s Wellesley home, including this nursery for daughter number two. “The wife is fashionable with great taste,” says Fineman, principal of DAG Design. “The whole house is fun and vibrant.” Not wanting to replicate the pink and blue palette she used in the older sister’s room, Fineman concocted a fresh scheme by pairing pink with orange. “I designed it with an eye toward the little girl growing up in the space,” Fineman says. “She’ll love it when she’s 6, 10, and maybe even 16.”

2 The Kartell table introduces a third color that ties to the artwork. “It’s perfect for a kid’s room because it’s sturdy enough for Legos and the top comes off so you can fill it with toys,” Fineman says.

3 The Crate & Barrel rattan chair and fringed footstool from HomeGoods bring in natural elements that play off the colors and a Bohemian vibe that fits with the rest of the house. “I love that you can see the wallpaper through the chair’s open back,” Fineman says.

4 The abstract paintings by Laurie Fisher (top) and Julie Hansen (bottom), both acquired through art consultant Libby Silvia, add sophistication without feeling out of place, thanks to the playful shapes and colors.

5 The custom colors of the Stray Dog Designs metal cage pendant coordinate with the wallpaper, while the open design echoes the table below.

6 While the stylized botanical Casa by PC wallpaper was the starting point, the bold ikat roman shade fabric by Peter Dunham sealed the deal. “When I showed this fabric to the client, she jumped at the entire scheme,” Fineman says.

Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.