Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

Steve Calechman described my front lawn in Perspective (“ What I Learned While Not Watching Grass Grow ,” March 28). Yup, it’s brown. I’ll turn on the sprinkler system next month. By the end of June, it will be green. Not regular green, as my neighbor’s pristine lawn, but more of a neon green, thanks to the crabgrass. Hey, green is green. And he’s correct, the bunnies love the clover. God made the cutest animals ever when he created bunnies. I also love honey. Sorry, landscapers. This summer, I got bunnies and honey, and you get no money.

Maria Granfield

Melrose

Calechman should read Nature’s Best Hope and/or Bringing Nature Home, both by Douglas Tallamy, and then trade in his losing lawn for some beautiful winning wildlife habitat.

Louise Quigley

Braintree

The perfect solution is clover! Clover was not considered a weed — it used to be a standard part of grass seed mix. It is beautiful and a good low-water alternative. In the 1950s or so, chemical companies started to create herbicides that killed broad-leaf plants but were not harmful to grass. The negative marketing doomed clover to be known as a weed. With clover he can have a pretty lawn and shame his neighbors for having lawns that are bad for the environment!

Susan Grieco

Newton Highlands

Lawns are a waste of time, space, and resources. We gave up on our backyard and now we have a lovely meadow, where something is always in bloom and the ground cover is always green.

David Liberty

Brighton

I thoroughly enjoyed Calechman’s Perspective. I laughed out loud so many times that my husband had to pause his reading of the Sports section to ask what was so funny.

Sharon Tully

Littleton

One word for Calechman: Moss.

Mike Turcotte

Wells, Maine

Gaming the System

Chuck Collins provided an important vantage point, which identifies what is hidden from view and changing the world in ways that suit the 1 percent but negatively impact the rest of us (“The High Cost of Hidden Wealth,” April 4). Strong measures need to be taken, and I hope they are politically possible. If not, our world may well be doomed as options for the super wealthy continue to roll out, damaging our climate and most of the humans on the planet.

Kathleen Curtis

Marblehead

So, the question is: What do we do as ordinary citizens to take down the very rich’s stranglehold on large caches of money? The government needs to tax them more and make offshore schemes illegal with real teeth in the law and real consequences. If nothing is done, we all will be done in.

Judy Maider

Townsend

Wealth inequality is the No. 1 problem affecting USA and its ability to remain an economic powerhouse and a democratic society. Without a vibrant and vast middle class, technology and other job creation innovations will falter. Really need to change the laws . . . and increase enforcement to get some normalcy back to invest in infrastructure, education and health.

Mpowered

Mpowered

