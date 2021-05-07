My friend started working for a home-sales party company. Do I have to buy something?

A good friend of mine has started as a consultant for a home-basics company. Other friends have hosted online parties for her. While I have bought items from this kind of business in the distant past, I don’t anymore. I feel pressure (from myself) to buy items from each friend who hosts a party. Also, she would like me to host a party. It’s not my thing but I don’t want to be unsupportive. Should I just suck it up and buy something?

Advertisement

Anonymous / Boston

Maybe! As my favorite advice columnist, Captain Awkward, likes to say: “Sometimes the cheapest way to pay is with money.” You sound torn between conflicting ideals, or between doing the right thing and the easy thing — but the stakes here are low, and if you don’t have the mental wherewithal to sort through all the moral implications, well, no one lives up to every single ideal all the time. Everybody has popcorn and wine for dinner, or uses the screen as a baby sitter, or calls in sick when it’s really a mental health day, on occasion. You have my blessing to buy a thing, if that’s what you’re looking for.

You also have my blessing to say no. No, you can’t host a party; no, you can’t buy anything. That’s not unsupportive — “unsupportive” is actively discouraging or disparaging someone’s efforts. You’re talking about not financially contributing to your friend’s career, and that’s a normal thing in friendship. I’m sure not all of your friends patronize, donate to, or volunteer for whatever place you work, and you don’t think a thing of it, do you?

Multi-level marketing companies make their money off their consultants’ social networks by redefining “supportive friend” in line with their corporate agendas. Don’t fall for the propaganda. Your friend may or may not be falling for it herself. If she decides that she will only be friends with people who help her sell her products, that’s her unfortunate choice to make.

Advertisement

When two people from different time zones are meeting up to watch videos or chat, and either one of them will have to stay up late and be tired for work the next morning or one will have to finish their afternoon activity earlier than they want or have dinner at a weird time, who should compromise?

H.B. / Somerville

It’s you, right? You and, for convenience, “Josh.” Ideally, neither of you would need to compromise, because surely there must be some 90-minute block of time that’s mutually convenient, if unconventional. Weekend mornings? Lunch break for one, happy hour for the other? Seeing it in You v. Josh terms makes me wonder if you and Josh are unhealthily competitive, or each feeling they give more than the other, or some such. Or, heck, maybe you’re just exhausted from a year of online socializing. Burnt-out, grieving, and otherwise psychologically depleted folks tend to fixate on their original framing of a situation. It’s a good tendency to be aware of in ourselves and our Joshes these days!

Miss Conduct is Robin Abrahams, a writer with a PhD in psychology.