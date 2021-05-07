For sale: Homes in Roslindale

CONDO FEE $216 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $549,000 in 2019

PROS This upstairs unit in a 1910 two-decker is less than a mile from Roslindale Village and the Arnold Arboretum. Left of the entry, the bright living and dining room is anchored by a pellet stove. At right, find a bedroom plus an updated bath, walk-in closet, and laundry room. The remodeled kitchen features a pantry, stainless appliances, and a marble-topped island, plus sliders to the back porch; a second bedroom, with sink, is nearby. The unit includes refinished hardwood floors, two (tandem) parking spots, plus a rare bonus: a guest suite in the basement, with full bath and walk-out access to a private, fenced patio area. CONS Layout is a little quirky.

Andrea Ladd, The Muncey Group at Compass, 860-978-3507, 1558centrest.com

The foyer of 69 Montvale Street, Roslindale.

$950,000

69 MONTVALE STREET / ROSLINDALE

SQUARE FEET 2,123

LOT SIZE 0.11 acre

BEDROOMS 6 BATHS 1 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $270,000 in 1999

PROS Perched on a hill with seasonal city views, this 1860 Gambrel has refinished maple floors, original molding, and elegantly embossed cast-iron radiators. From the enclosed porch, step into a foyer with stained glass windows. At left, the living room opens to a dining room with a window bench and built-in hutch. There’s a pantry and powder room off the tiled kitchen, plus access to the patio area and one-car garage out back. On the second floor, three bedrooms and an office or guest room share an updated bath with skylight. The top floor holds two more bedrooms. There’s a laundry station in the basement. CONS An offer has been accepted.

Margaret Hurley, Keller Williams, 617-319-1330, margaret.hurley@kw.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.