Authorities investigating child abuse allegations at Wildwood Early Childhood Center in Wilmington

“Our office was notified by Wilmington Police about an allegation against a staff member from the Wildwood Early Childhood Center,” Kelly said in an email Friday. “We are reviewing and investigating the incident and will provide more information when it becomes available.”

The staff member works at the Wildwood Early Childhood Center, according to Meghan Kelly, a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office.

Authorities are investigating child abuse allegations made against at least one staff member at a Wilmington school that serves students in preschool and kindergarten, according to school officials and the Middlesex district attorney’s office.

The Department of Children and Families was also notified and is investigating, a spokesperson for the agency said.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Wildwood Principal Charlotte King wrote in a letter to a group of parents that “one or more staff” working in their child’s classroom were facing allegations of child abuse and had been “temporarily relieved of their duties” while authorities carry out their investigation.

Later that day, the father of one of the alleged victims wrote on Facebook that about a month ago he noticed “an absolutely absurd amount of bruises on” on his 3-year-old son’s legs after he picked him up from the school. He said he heard from another parent who alleged their child was abused at the school.

On Wednesday, Wilmington Public Schools Superintendent Glenn Brand issued a letter to parents as comments and questions began to circulate online.

“It has come to my attention that over the past few days, there have been numerous statements posted on social media by several Wilmington residents making allegations of child abuse by a staff member within a Wilmington Public School,” Brand said in the letter.

“Although the District cannot, due to an ongoing investigation and laws governing employee confidentiality, publicly respond to the specific allegations being circulated via social media, as Superintendent, I do want to assure all parents/guardians and other members of the WPS community that the safety and wellbeing of students is, ultimately, the District’s foremost concern and priority.”

Advertisement

The Wildwood Early Childhood Center is an 11-classroom school that “provides a wide range of special education and support services including speech, occupational and physical therapy as well as reading support,” according to the school’s website.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.