Bridgewater state university student charged with abusing children held, awaiting dangerousness hearing

Cruz’s office petitioned a Brockton superior court judge to hold Kyle P. Loughlin while he awaits the hearing and undergoes an examination to determine whether he is a sexually dangerous person, the statement said.

A 27-year-old man who pleaded guilty to allegations he sexually abused several children while he worked at Bridgewater State University’s daycare center in 2015 was ordered held Friday while awaiting a sexually dangerous persons hearing, according to a statement from Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office.

Brockton, MA 07/03/15 Brockton Superior Court arraignment today for Bridgewater State student Kyle Loughlin indicted on several counts involving molesting children at the college daycare center.

If determined to be a sexually dangerous person, Loughlin would be civilly committed.

In 2017, Loughlin, then 23, pleaded guilty to two counts of rape and abuse of a child, three counts of indecent assault and battery of a child under 14, and one count of larceny from a building, prosecutors said. He was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in a house of corrections and 10 years of probation following his sentence.

Conditions of Loughlin’s probation included registering as a sex offender, completing necessary treatment, wearing a GPS monitoring bracelet, as well as staying away from and having no contact with the victims, prosecutors said.

Loughlin, then 21, allegedly abused three preschool-aged children between January and March of 2015, while he worked at the daycare center, located on the university’s campus, according to Cruz’s office. Loughlin was set to be released from jail on May 17 of this year after completing his sentence.

The sexually dangerous persons hearing has yet to be scheduled, prosecutors said.























