Cambridge police seeks the public’s help after cat found bound and shot to death

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the person behind an animal cruelty case in East Cambridge, where a cat was found taped down and shot to death with a BB gun Thursday morning.

At 8 a.m., an animal control officer with the Cambridge Animal Commission responded to a call about a cat crying under a car, according to a police alert issued Friday.

The officer arrived at the intersection of Hurley and Sciarappa streets to discover the young male cat had already died. Its hind legs were bound with masking tape and a large amount of its fur was missing. The cat suffered multiple BB gunshot wounds on its face and body, the alert said.