Cambridge police seeks the public’s help after cat found bound and shot to death

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the person behind an animal cruelty case in East Cambridge, where a cat was found taped down and shot to death with a BB gun Thursday morning.
At 8 a.m., an animal control officer with the Cambridge Animal Commission responded to a call about a cat crying under a car, according to a police alert issued Friday.
The officer arrived at the intersection of Hurley and Sciarappa streets to discover the young male cat had already died. Its hind legs were bound with masking tape and a large amount of its fur was missing. The cat suffered multiple BB gunshot wounds on its face and body, the alert said.
A necropsy was performed at the Angell Animal Medical Center in Jamaica Plain, the alert said.
The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is offering a $1,000 reward for information that could lead to an animal cruelty conviction. The act is punishable by up to seven years in prison, according to the alert.
Police described the cat as mostly black and shorthaired, with patches of white on its face, neck and paws. Anyone with information is asked to call the MSPCA at 800-628-5808 or the police at 617-349-3300.
The Cambridge Animal Commission advised cat owners in the area to keep them indoors.
