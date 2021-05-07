fb-pixel Skip to main content
The cities and towns that are vaccinating the most young people in Rhode Island

By Dan McGowan Globe Staff,Updated May 7, 2021, 1 hour ago
Ousainou Faal, 18, of Providence laughed with clinical nurse manager Marlene Reidl after he received his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Hasbro Children's Hospital in Providence.
Ousainou Faal, 18, of Providence laughed with clinical nurse manager Marlene Reidl after he received his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Hasbro Children's Hospital in Providence.Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

It has been nearly three weeks since Rhode Island made everyone age 16 and over eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, and we know that 581,000 residents of all ages have received at least one shot since December.

So how are the state’s youngest eligible residents doing?

There are five communities — Barrington, East Greenwich, New Shoreham, Jamestown, and Middletown — where at least 50 percent of all residents ages 15 to 24 have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

On the lower end, there are six communities — Smithfield, Glocester, Newport, Bristol, Woonsocket, and South Kingstown — where fewer than 25 percent of residents ages 15-24 have had at least one shot in the arm.

Here’s a community-by-community breakdown of everyone who is at least partially vaccinated in that age range. *Note: The population percentage is based on 2018 estimates.

City/Town 15-24

Barrington: 83.3 percent

East Greenwich: 80.8 percent

New Shoreham: 68.1 percent

Jamestown: 51.9 percent

Middletown: 50.4 percent

Little Compton: 47.3 percent

North Kingstown: 45 percent

North Smithfield: 42.2 percent

Portsmouth: 40.6 percent

Cumberland: 39.8 percent

Warren: 39.7 percent

Cranston: 38.5 percent

Lincoln: 38.2 percent

Tiverton: 37.9 percent

Warwick: 36.9 percent

North Providence: 35.9 percent

Coventry: 35.5 percent

West Greenwich: 35.1 percent

Burrillville: 34.8 percent

Johnston: 33.9 percent

Charlestown: 33 percent

East Providence: 31.5 percent

Richmond: 31.5 percent

Scituate: 31.3 percent

Hopkinton: 31 percent

Providence: 31 percent

Central Falls: 29.6 percent

Westerly: 29.5 percent

West Warwick: 29.3 percent

Exeter: 27.9 percent

Narragansett: 27.7 percent

Foster: 26.2 percent

Pawtucket: 26 percent

Smithfield: 24.8 percent

Glocester: 23.9 percent

Newport: 21.4 percent

Bristol: 21.3 percent

Woonsocket: 19.4 percent

South Kingstown: 17.8 percent

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.

