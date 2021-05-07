The cities and towns that are vaccinating the most young people in Rhode Island

It has been nearly three weeks since Rhode Island made everyone age 16 and over eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, and we know that 581,000 residents of all ages have received at least one shot since December.
So how are the state’s youngest eligible residents doing?
There are five communities — Barrington, East Greenwich, New Shoreham, Jamestown, and Middletown — where at least 50 percent of all residents ages 15 to 24 have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
On the lower end, there are six communities — Smithfield, Glocester, Newport, Bristol, Woonsocket, and South Kingstown — where fewer than 25 percent of residents ages 15-24 have had at least one shot in the arm.
Here’s a community-by-community breakdown of everyone who is at least partially vaccinated in that age range. *Note: The population percentage is based on 2018 estimates.
City/Town 15-24
Barrington: 83.3 percent
East Greenwich: 80.8 percent
New Shoreham: 68.1 percent
Jamestown: 51.9 percent
Middletown: 50.4 percent
Little Compton: 47.3 percent
North Kingstown: 45 percent
North Smithfield: 42.2 percent
Portsmouth: 40.6 percent
Cumberland: 39.8 percent
Warren: 39.7 percent
Cranston: 38.5 percent
Lincoln: 38.2 percent
Tiverton: 37.9 percent
Warwick: 36.9 percent
North Providence: 35.9 percent
Coventry: 35.5 percent
West Greenwich: 35.1 percent
Burrillville: 34.8 percent
Johnston: 33.9 percent
Charlestown: 33 percent
East Providence: 31.5 percent
Richmond: 31.5 percent
Scituate: 31.3 percent
Hopkinton: 31 percent
Providence: 31 percent
Central Falls: 29.6 percent
Westerly: 29.5 percent
West Warwick: 29.3 percent
Exeter: 27.9 percent
Narragansett: 27.7 percent
Foster: 26.2 percent
Pawtucket: 26 percent
Smithfield: 24.8 percent
Glocester: 23.9 percent
Newport: 21.4 percent
Bristol: 21.3 percent
Woonsocket: 19.4 percent
South Kingstown: 17.8 percent
Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.