The cities and towns that are vaccinating the most young people in Rhode Island

It has been nearly three weeks since Rhode Island made everyone age 16 and over eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, and we know that 581,000 residents of all ages have received at least one shot since December.

So how are the state’s youngest eligible residents doing?

There are five communities — Barrington, East Greenwich, New Shoreham, Jamestown, and Middletown — where at least 50 percent of all residents ages 15 to 24 have received at least one dose of the vaccine.