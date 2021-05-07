Enoki mushroom recall expanded after listeria found on Mass. samples

A national recall of Enoki mushrooms was expanded after two packages bought in Massachusetts tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, a type of bacteria that can cause serious infection, the state Department of Public Health announced in a statement Friday.

Guan’s Mushroom Co. of Commerce, Calif., announced that it would recall all packages of Enoki mushrooms and suspend national distribution after tests conducted at the state’s public health lab found the bacteria, the statement said.

While an infection can be serious or deadly for those in high-risk groups, such as pregnant women and small children, healthy people may only develop short-term symptoms such as high fevers, severe headaches, nausea, among others , according to the statement.