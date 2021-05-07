Former New Bedford man gets 10 years in prison for raping children, was on the run for 17 years

A former New Bedford man who spent 17 years on the run from authorities pleaded guilty to child rape charges last month and will serve 10 years in prison, the Bristol district attorney’s office said Friday.
John Rodrigues, 61, who fled the state in 2000 and was taken into custody in 2017, pleaded guilty to two counts of rape of a child with force, three counts of indecent assault and battery on a person under 14, and one count of attempted indecent assault and battery on a person under 14, according to a statement from District Attorney Thomas Quinn’s office.
Authorities say Rodrigues raped two pre-teen girls in New Bedford on multiple occasions between 1995 and 1997. A couple of years later, in August 2000, Rodrigues attempted to molest his young neighbor, who got away and told her mother. This incident led the two victims of the earlier attacks to come forward and report him, but Rodrigues had already fled the region.
The district attorney’s office said several attempts were made to find Rodrigues but it wasn’t until 2017 that he was tracked down and taken into custody in Anderson, S.C., where he was “living on the lam.”
The victims of the attacks in the 1990s, now 27 and 34 years old, submitted impact statements to the court during Rodrigues’s sentencing on March 23. Quinn, the district attorney, praised them for their courage.
“I commend the victims for coming forward and for their perseverance in trying to move on with their lives despite the terrible trauma caused by the defendant,” Quinn said in the statement. “I hope they can find some sense of peace.”
Judge Sharon Donatelle sentenced Rodrigues to 10 years in state prison, followed by five years of supervised probation, the district attorney’s office said.
