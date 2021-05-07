Here comes a bright and sunny Mother’s Day

Temperatures along the coastline in May and early June are typically significantly chillier than those inland. Once we get towards summer those cooling sea breezes become more welcome.

You’ve likely noticed clouds increasing Friday and it’s been fairly cool with the wind coming in off the water. That sea breeze is helping to build clouds along its boundary.

The first week of May is coming to a conclusion and as we begin the second week and look ahead to Mother’s Day there’s some forecasting challenges but not a lot of big weather changes.

Thicker clouds over Pennsylvania will arrive in New England Saturday. Tropical Tidbits

There’s a couple of very weak weather systems moving through the Great Lakes and another one moving offshore during Saturday. Between the two of them they will bring an abundance of cloudiness but neither of them will bring much, if any, precipitation.

It’s not impossible that we get through Saturday without any rain but it’s also more likely that most of us see at least a moment or two of shower activity, it won’t amount to much. I certainly wouldn’t cancel any plans because of rain on Saturday.

Temperatures are going to be relatively chilly, staying in the 50s with that wind coming in again from the east.

Mother’s Day is a lot different — we’re going to have an abundance of sunshine and temperatures will be between 60 and 65 in the afternoon.

There’s no chance of any precipitation and the only thing that’s likely to change is the sky cover towards the end of the day. At that point clouds will start to show up from the south ahead of our next weather system.

It looks to me like we’re going to see at least a period of showers late Sunday night into early Monday. Temperatures will not be that cool with this upcoming system holding at around 60 degrees on Monday afternoon.

An area of showers will criss-cross the region Sunday night and early Monday. Tropical Tidbits

Much of next week’s weather looks dry, with seasonable or even slightly below-average temperatures.

You might be thinking about putting your garden in this weekend — I still recommend holding off with your tomatoes and your basil as well as peppers until we get some consistent warm weather.

A few of the nights next week looks to be in the 40s next week. It’s not that your plants wouldn’t survive, it’s just that they’re not going to do very much in those temperatures.