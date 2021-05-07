Here’s what we know — and do not know — about the death of Mikayla Miller

Mikayla Miller, a sophomore at Hopkinton High who loved basketball and dreamed of becoming a journalist, was found dead in the woods near her home in Hopkinton on April 18. Police told family members that Miller died by suicide. In the weeks since, her death has fueled outrage and skepticism over authorities’ response and has been held up by some as an example of racial injustice. Miller was Black, and her family says they have felt ignored by the police and District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office.

There are still many unanswered questions. Here is an update on what we know and do not know at this point: