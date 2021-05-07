Man arrested for allegedly shooting 17-year-old in Weymouth

Eric Lesperance Jr., 22, of Brockton, was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, assault and battery with a firearm and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, police said in a statement.

A man was arrested late Friday afternoon in Weymouth after he allegedly shot and injured a 17-year-old boy and then fled on foot, police said.

Shortly after 4 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot at 327 West St. They found the teenager in the driveway with a gunshot wound to his chest, the department said in a statement.

The teen was rushed to South Shore Hospital. He is expected to survive, the statement said.

Lesperance allegedly ran away towards Braintree before officers arrived. A witness saw Lesperance holding the gun behind a residence near Summer Street. But he no longer had it when Braintree and Weymouth police used K-9 units to find him on Autumn Lane, the statement said.

The investigation and search for the firearm is ongoing, police said.

