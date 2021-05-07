Man suffers burn injury in Raynham fire

A 51-year-old man was flown to Rhode Island Hospital after he suffered a serious burn on his leg in an apartment fire in Raynham Friday evening, the fire department said.

Firefighters responded to a report of a fire at 111 Leonard St. at 5;10 p.m., Raynham fire said in a press release. When they arrived, they found the fire smoldering and learned that the manhad put the fire out with a fire extinguisher.

The man complained of leg pain and officials discovered that he had suffered a serious leg burn, the release said. He was taken to a parking lot on Paramount Drive, where a medical helicopter landed. He was flown to the Providence hospital.