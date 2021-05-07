Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Raynham crash

A 32-year-old Taunton man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday evening after his motorcycle was struck by a car on Route 44 in Raynham, officials said.

The man, whose name was not released, was struck by a Honda Civic as he was riding his Honda motorcycle westbound on Route 44, Raynham Police Chief James Donovan and Raynham Fire Chief Bryan LaCivita said in a statement. Raynham first responders were sent to 300 New State Highway at approximately 7:20 p.m., the statement said.

When first responders arrived, they found the 32-year-old man lying unconscious and unresponsive in the road, the statement said. He was then taken by ambulance to a nearby landing zone where a helicopter flew him to a Rhode Island hospital.