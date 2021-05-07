Norfolk school bus driver arrested for carrying handgun on a bus of middle schoolers

David A. Tripp of Norfolk faces charges of reckless endangerment of a child, improper storage of a firearm near a minor, carrying a firearm on a campus, and intimidation of a witness, juror, or court official, according to a joint statement from Police Chief Charles Stone, Norfolk Public Schools Superintendent Ingrid Allardi, and King Philip Regional School District Superintendent Paul Zinni.

Norfolk police arrested a 65-year-old school bus driver for a private company Friday after the man allegedly was seen by children carrying a handgun on a bus, officials said.

The parent of a King Philip Middle School student called Norfolk police Thursday night and told them students had seen a gun on a school bus as they were boarding the vehicle after school dismissal, according to the statement.

Advertisement

Norfolk police began investigating and notified officials in the Norfolk Public Schools and King Philip Regional School District, which both use the private bus service, Norfolk-based Holmes Bus Company, according to the statement.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday evening.

After interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video, police determined that the gun had been found on a seat near the back of the bus while students boarded it and that no students had touched the weapon, according to the statement. There were about a dozen children on the bus at the time.

After hearing a commotion in the back of the bus, Tripp took the gun and put it in his pocket, authorities said. He then completed his route and did not report what had happened to police or school officials, according to the statement.

Police interviewed Tripp Friday, found that the gun — a Smith & Wesson .45 caliber — was his, and placed him under arrest, the statement said. The gun fell out Tripp’s pocket while he was cleaning the bus after dropping off Norfolk elementary school students, though none of those students saw the weapon, officials said.

Advertisement

When police confiscated the gun, it was loaded with seven rounds but did not have a round in the chamber, according to the statement. Stone is suspending Tripp’s gun license, and police plan to seize any guns in his possession, the statement said.

Tripp was taken to the Norfolk Police Department and is expected to be arraigned Monday in Wrentham District Court. He has been banned from driving buses for both districts, the statement said.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.