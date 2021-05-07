Two women injured in head-on crash on Route 138 in Raynham

Two women were injured, one of them seriously, in a head-on crash Friday evening near a Market Basket supermarket on Route 138 in Raynham, according to public safety officials.
An 83-year-old woman from Taunton was turning into the parking lot when her 2014 Nissan Rogue collided with a 2020 Subaru wagon around 4 p.m., police and fire officials said in a joint statement.
The woman was seriously injured. She was taken by ambulance to the parking lot of a nearby Wal-Mart. A medical helicopter landed there, and she was flown to Rhode Island Hospital. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening, the statement said.
The 31-year-old woman who was driving the Subaru was taken to Morton Hospital in Taunton for treatment of injuries also not believed to be life threatening, officials said.
The crash remains under investigation.
