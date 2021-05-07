Two women injured in head-on crash on Route 138 in Raynham

Two women were injured, one of them seriously, in a head-on crash Friday evening near a Market Basket supermarket on Route 138 in Raynham, according to public safety officials.

An 83-year-old woman from Taunton was turning into the parking lot when her 2014 Nissan Rogue collided with a 2020 Subaru wagon around 4 p.m., police and fire officials said in a joint statement.

The woman was seriously injured. She was taken by ambulance to the parking lot of a nearby Wal-Mart. A medical helicopter landed there, and she was flown to Rhode Island Hospital. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening, the statement said.