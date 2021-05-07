What happens when strange signs appear on your lawn

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

At 9:12 a.m. May 2, a resident of Lanes End Road in Stow told police that he woke up to find a bunch of different signs posted on his lawn. Luke DeZago, the prosecutor for the Stow Police Department, was the officer who responded to the call and retrieved the signs. There were seven signs, and they included real estate signs, an Earth Day sign, and a “slow down” sign. DeZago said the signs were most likely taken from other locations during the night by local youths and placed on that one lawn as a practical joke. “Several of the sign owners have been contacted and the process of returning the signs to the owners has begun,” he said.

MORE SIGN STEALING

On April 7, the animal control officer in Wilmington reported that the “No Dogs Allowed” sign at the North Intermediate School had been “removed again.” The Department of Public Works was notified and extra patrols were requested.

On April 24, Bridgewater police got a call from a resident who reported that a “No to Drugs” sign was stolen from his yard.

THAT’S A WRAP

At 9:20 a.m. April 10, Winthrop police received a report that a woman was “doing a photo shoot” in the nude at Yirrell Beach. According to the log entry, an officer went to the beach and spoke to those involved about public indecency and “the charges they could have faced,” and sent them on their way.

SHE DID IT

At 2:56 p.m. April 17, Bridgewater police received a 911 call from a 10-year-old, but it wasn’t an emergency. Police tweeted that the child wanted to report that “his sister stole his money.” Police took note of the alleged larceny and spoke to the children’s parents.

ANTISOCIAL MEDIA

At 3:23 p.m. April 20, Saugus police received multiple 911 calls about a fight in progress at the Square One Mall. According to the log entry, Officers Pedro Youssef, David Zeitz, and Paul Henehan were dispatched to the scene and learned that “an argument over TikTok videos” is what prompted the altercation.

GARDEN TROUBLES

On April 2, police responded to a report of malicious damage to someone’s garden on Beacon Street in Brookline. According to a blog post by police, a lamp from the garden “had been uprooted, moved, and smashed” and the victim asked that officers pay special attention to the area.

At 10 a.m. April 10, a woman on Essex Street in Saugus told police that “someone stole flowers off her front lawn, and then stepped on other flowers.” She asked police to review video of the incident that was captured by her security camera. An officer checked the footage but was unable to identify the suspects.

TURKEY ATTACK

On April 19, Brookline police officers responded to Blake Road for a report of a person bitten by an animal. According to a blog post by police, the victim was out for a morning run when a group of turkeys approached and one made contact with the jogger. Police said they would keep an eye out for turkeys in the area.

FLYING FOOD

At 7:19 p.m. April 12, Wakefield police got a call from someone who reported that a group of youths in a silver Toyota RAV4 on Lowell Street “threw food at her and then drove away,” according to the log entry. Police in Reading then followed up and said they stopped the vehicle in question at Route 28 and South Street, and the parents were notified of the incident.









