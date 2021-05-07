East Coast residents might catch a glimpse of a NASA rocket launch Saturday — but clouds will likely block the view in Mass.

The suborbital sounding rocket is set to take off from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility no later than 8:02 p.m. with a 40-minute launch window, the agency said in a statement.

NASA is launching a rocket on Saturday night, and East Coast residents might be able to catch a brief light show. But clouds could block the view in Massachusetts.

The KiNET-X sounding rocket launching from a NASA facility in Virginia on Saturday night.

If weather permits, the launch could be visible across the eastern US from the Atlantic coast to the Mississippi River, the statement said.

Alan Dunham, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said Massachusetts is likely to see cloudy skies throughout the day Saturday into the night.

For those with clear skies, the rocket will release barium vapor that will form two green and violet clouds that could be visible for about 30 seconds, the NASA statement said.

“The vapor will be released approximately 9 minutes and 30 seconds to around 10 minutes after launch at about 217-249 miles altitude over the Atlantic Ocean and 540-560 miles downrange from Wallops and just north of Bermuda,” the statement said.

The agency noted that “the human eye does not see violet colors very well in darkness,” so the clouds from this launch will be harder to see than previous missions.

The rocket is part of a mission to explore energy transport in space.

Those who are interested in watching the launch online can tune in here, starting at 7:40 p.m. on Saturday.

