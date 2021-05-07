Mass. reports 93,199 new COVID-19 vaccinations

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 93,199 to 6,594,462, state officials reported Friday.

The number of new vaccinations was smaller than on Thursday, when 97,118 were reported.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 84.3 percent of the 7,823,920 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 3,758,700 first shots and 2,616,931 second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer two-shot vaccines. It also included 218,831 shots of Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

The number of people who have received at least a first shot or a Johnson & Johnson shot was approaching 4 million.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 2,835,762.

Updates on coronavirus cases, deaths and other metrics will be posted shortly.

