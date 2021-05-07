These were the most popular baby names in the US in 2020

A lot of Liams and Olivias will be able to say they were born during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those names took the top spots on the lists of most popular baby names for boys and girls in 2020 in the United States, according to the Social Security Administration.
Liam and Olivia were also the two most popular names for boys and girls in 2019.
Edged out this year among the top names for boys were Mason and Ethan, with Henry and Alexander moving into the top 10. The most popular names for girls remained the same in 2020 as it was in 2019, though the list took on a different order.
Here’s a look at the most popular names for boys and girls in 2020.
10 most popular names for girls
- Olivia
- Emma
- Ava
- Charlotte
- Sophia
- Amelia
- Isabella
- Mia
- Evelyn
- Harper
10 most popular names for boys
- Liam
- Noah
- Oliver
- Elijah
- William
- James
- Benjamin
- Lucas
- Henry
- Alexander
