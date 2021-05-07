In asking, ‘Is America racist,’ we’re not ready for an answer of ‘no’

I look for a future when I, or at least my children, can know that most Americans are committed to acknowledging and owning up to how the past and ongoing evils and hatred some Americans have directed against Black people continue to define the racist character of our great nation. Only in this way can we complete our racism eradication journey of more than 400 years to build a nation of people who do not persist in racist attitudes and practices.

Just because two prominent Black politicians and a sitting US president say that America is not a racist nation does not license white Americans, or Black Americans, for that matter, to conclude the same ( “Is America racist? Kamala Harris and Tim Scott say no,” Jeff Jacoby, Opinion, May 5). America is a racist nation. With its deep and active legacy of Black enslavement and racism, how could it be otherwise? Saying it is not does not make it so.

As great as this country may be, it can become much better if more of its citizens, especially those in elected office and the news media, stop pronouncing that America is not a racist nation.

Advertisement

James L. Sherley

Boston





Just take a look around you

Anyone who believes America is not racist lives in fantasyland. Take a ride around the city. Drive through certain areas, and everyone you see is a person of color. Cross some imaginary line and you find the population is white. You’ll see the same divide in towns and schools.

Or take a ride on the Red Line. Get on at Ashmont, a station with barely any amenities.Stay on it to Alewife. As you ride along, watch the color of the passengers change. Get off at Alewife. You will find clean public restrooms, spacious passenger drop-offs, wooden benches, a doughnut shop, a parking lot.

Advertisement

Take a good look at all the inequities in this country. Then we can talk about racism in America.

Eileen Padua

Dorchester





The real question is more complicated than that

In keeping with the media’s long tradition of seeking short answers to our country’s pressing problems, Jeff Jacoby has determined that no, we are not a racist country. This after the president and vice president were encouraged to make the same simplistic determination. The real question, of course, is to what extent the consequences of racism — past and present, personal and institutional — affect the ability of citizens of color to experience without fear all that America has to offer.

Stephen Polit

Belmont