Biden’s not ‘meh’ — he’s the anti-Trump

Re “At 100 days, Biden is competent on COVID-19, but otherwise ‘meh’ ” (Opinion, April 27): Words do matter. Joan Vennochi’s description of President Biden’s first 100 days left me with a resounding “meh” in my ears.

Vennochi suggests that as president, Donald Trump had the passion Joe Biden lacks. Is she referring to Trump’s use of profanity to describe grabbing women’s private parts? Or his defiant refusal to wear a mask while deaths in the nation piled up, filling hospitals and crematoriums with non-mask-wearers?

Have we reached a place in the 21st century where we read outspoken lies, denials, and insults as passionate, and sophisticated, careful phrasing and insight as “meh”?