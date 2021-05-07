David Almond’s death is horrifying. The state must protect other children in its care from the same fate.

David’s death is horrifying and outrageous, not just because of the inhumane facts of the case but because the executive branch, which includes DCF and the Office of the Child Advocate, and the Legislature risk failing to meet the moment. As legislators with responsibilities for public policy and DCF’s more than $1.1 billion budget, and as human beings, we must hold ourselves — and our institutions — accountable and take real action to prevent more child fatalities.

“The child protective system has many built-in safeguards, both internal and external to the Department of Children and Families. All of these safeguards failed David and resulted in his untimely death,” read the Office of the Child Advocate’s investigative report into the death of 14-year-old David Almond , an adolescent with autism who died in the care and custody of DCF on Oct. 21, 2020.

Here is what we know about David Almond’s case: At the time of his death, David, at 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighed a mere 80 pounds, having lost 60 pounds in seven months. He had bruises on his wrists and ankles, multiple scrapes, and fentanyl in his system, according to medical reports. He was starved, tortured, beaten, drugged, and died. His brother Michael (also 14, they were two of a set of triplets) was emaciated and critically ill.

David was removed by DCF from a residential school in March 2020 and sent with Michael to live with his biological father, who had been deemed unfit to care for triplets by the Juvenile Court. The third brother, referred to as Noah in the report, refused to leave the residential school. In the approximately seven months that he resided with his father and was still in the custody of the state, DCF did not conduct a single in-person visit, and the Fall River schools never saw or spoke with him. DCF performed two perfunctory foster care reviews, where neither parent attended, and yet the review of the situation was inexplicably found satisfactory.

The House of Representatives acted swiftly and unanimously, in July 2020, to vote for “An Act Relative to Accountability for Vulnerable Children and Families.” In January 2021, on the last night of formal session, the House voted on an amended version of the legislation. In March 2021, in the earliest portion of a new session, once more the House acted alone in passing what is now H.88. In all its iterations, this bill would require, among many things, an updated reunification review polices and improved policies for collateral checks and case transfers. It would also require:

▪ A measure of the impacts of COVID-19, including reports on the use of virtual services by DCF.

▪ Creation of a foster parent bill of rights.

▪ Reforms to child fatality review.

▪ Updates to DCF reporting requirements in general and specifically on COVID-related policies and data.

As reports of abuse and neglect across our Commonwealth plummeted with the closure of in-person learning and doctor visits, DCF did not maintain consistent tracking or records on the use of virtual or video services. In the case of David Almond, the DCF case management team conducted monthly virtual home visits with the family. At no point did DCF do an in-person visit or speak to the children alone.

DCF leadership have not answered the questions related to the decision by the Fall River Area Office management to push for reunification. They have not answered the questions about the evaluation of David’s health and safety while residing with this father and his girlfriend. David’s case was never even identified as high risk.

The use of virtual and video services is new due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but other factors in this case are not. Jeremiah Oliver and Bella Bond, whose names are burned in our collective memory, died in the care and custody of DCF. The people of our Commonwealth were shocked, horrified, and demanded action. Lyric Farrell, a DCF-involved toddler, died in December 2019. Lyric’s death was shrouded in secrecy, and we are now similarly fighting to bring attention to David Almond’s death.

We must act now and pass the reforms as drafted in the House bill as an immediate, focused, and proactive effort to improve child welfare outcomes in Massachusetts. This legislation and implementation is urgent. The Joint Committee on Children, Families, and Persons with Disabilities, with new chairs Representative Mike Finn and Senator Adam Gomez, must evaluate the recently issued 106-page report with its more than 30 recommendations to move on to the additional issues to be addressed within DCF and among the many stakeholders.

We must meet this moment with what we can do now and move with momentum to what we must do soon. Every moment in the life of a child matters.

State Representative Denise Garlick represents the 13th Norfolk District. State Representative Carole Fiola represents the Sixth Bristol District.