Cassidy Machado, Middleborough softball step up to the challenge, blank Bridgewater-Raynham

“She had total command of her pitches. She was dominating hitters,” Middleborough coach Dan Sylvia said. “She was pretty much keeping Bridgewater-Raynham off balance right through [the game].”

The righthander threw a complete-game shutout, giving up just one hit while striking out eight batters as Middleborough steamed to a 6-0 nonleague road victory Friday.

The Middleborough softball team knew it would need an ace up its sleeve to knock off Division 1 stronghold Bridgewater-Raynham. Luckily, the Sachems had one: sophomore Cassidy Machado.

Both sides limited the damage for most of the contest. But Middleborough (2-0) broke through with five runs in the seventh inning. Lexi Bouldry, Leanne McDonald and Alexandra Welch each tallied RBIs in the frame.

Middleborough is a Division 2 program, but has added five Div. 1 opponents to the 2021 schedule. Sylvia and his team believe they can compete with any squad in the state.

“We relish the challenge of playing up, rather than playing down,” Sylvia said. “If you’re able to compete and go far in the [state] tournament, you want to try to challenge the kids as much as possible.”

Austin Prep 6, Malden Catholic 5 — With two runners on base in the sixth inning, junior Brianna Meroli stepped up and drilled a three-run home run to give the Cougars (2-0) a win at home.

Braintree 26, Weymouth 0 — A 10-run second inning powered the visiting Wamps (1-1) to a victory in the Bay State Herget. Freshman Gabby Diaute was 4 for 4 with six RBIs and three runs scored, and also struck out eight in four innings. Freshman Lilly Stanley (5 for 5, HR, 6 RBIs, 3 runs) also delivered an impressive offensive performance.

Falmouth 19, Nantucket 0 — Phoebe Cutter and Anna Velesig combined to hurl a no-hitter for the Clippers (1-0) in Cape & Islands League play.

Hopkinton 23, Westwood 10 — Tara Kester hit a pair of doubles, a triple and drove in eight runs for the visiting Hillers (1-0) in Tri-Valley League action.

Ipswich 6, Georgetown 5 — Caroline Spencer’s double in the gap plated freshman Kate Berekitis to give the host Tigers (1-0) the walkoff victory in the Cape Ann League. Senior captain Rowan Galanis was 3 for 4, Bekeritis went 2 for 3 with a double and triple, and Maddy Richard opend the seventh with a key pinch-hit single. Freshman Annabel Morris went six innings in her first varsity start, getting strong defensive help from shortstop Lexi James.

Marblehead 12, Beverly 0 — Senior captain Lauren Donovan pitched a five-inning complete game with 11 strikeouts for the visiting Magicians (1-0). Senior Ashleigh Maude went 4 for 4 with two triples and four RBI in the Northeastern Conference victory.

Millis 11, Bellingham 3 — Freshman Riley Caufield struck out six in the opening-day Tri-Valley League win for the host Mohawks.

Nauset 8, Dennis-Yarmouth 1 — Senior Hailey Richardson allowed only one hit for the host Warriors (1-0) in the season opener. Senior Cece Pekarcik (3 RBI) and sophomore Ava Doyle (2 RBI) each went 2 for 4 in the Cape & Islands League contest.

Norton 7, Dedham 3 — Bella Vittorini struck out five and had four hits, including a two-run double for the host Lancers (2-0) in Tri-Valley League action.

Saugus 12, Salem 0 — Senior captain Leah Centre earned her first varsity win, pitching a perfect game for Saugus (1-0). Centre also went 2 for 2 at the plate, driving in one run, while her eighth-grade sister Lilly went 3 for 3 with 2 RBI.

Triton 27, Pentucket 12 — Natalie Romine, Haleigh Harris and Mallory Johnson each homered for the visiting Vikings (1-0) in Cape Ann League action.

Walpole 10, Needham 9 — Freshman Ariana Kreuzer (3 for 4, 4 RBI) had the walkoff hit in the bottom of the seventh for the host Timberwolves (1-0). Junior Catie Powderly went 5 for 5 with two runs and an RBI in the Bay State Herget win.

Baseball

Bishop Stang 13, Cardinal Spellman 2 — Ben LeBoeuf went 2 for 3 with a home run and five RBIs to lead the host Spartans (2-0) to the Catholic Central League victory.

Braintree 7, Weymouth 1 — Senior Chase Cahill pitched 5⅔ innings for the host Wamps (2-0), giving up a run on two hits while striking out 12. Jordan Graham legged out a double and a triple while tallying one RBI in a 2 for 4 effort in the Bay State Herget matchup.

Dracut 8, Tewksbury 0 — Andrew Chenevert (4 Ks) tossed a one-hitter as the visiting Middies improved to 2-0 in the Merrimack Valley Conference.

Franklin 7, Foxborough 1 — Jacob Jette pitched five innings of shutout ball, allowing three hits while striking out nine for the Panthers (1-0) in the road Hockomock League matchup. Senior catcher Jake Fitzgibbon went 1 for 3 with 2 RBIs to lead the offense.

Hingham 8, Marshfield 5 — The Harbormen (1-0) rallied from a four-run deficit to win their opening game in the Patriot League. A ground-rule double from Jonathan St. Ange in the sixth inning followed by an RBI single from Matt Iahiss gave the host the lead for good.

Mashpee 6, Dennis-Yarmouth 0 — Sophomore Colton Colleran pitched the complete-game shutout for the visiting Falcons (2-0) while sophomore Sean Sancher had three hits and an RBI in the nonleague win.

Medfield 14, Holliston 4 — Senior Sam Kornet finished a triple shy of the cycle with three RBIs as the host Warriors (2-0) grabbed the Tri-Valley League win.

North Attleborough 4, King Philip 2 — Four RBIs from senior Justin Vecchiarelli (2 for 3) and 10 strikeouts from senior Dennis Colleran (6 innings, 3 hits) helped the Red Rocketeers secure a Hockomock League victory.

Plymouth South 10, Pembroke 0 — Senior Adam Maher hurled 12 strikeouts across five innings and senior Hunter Dean went 2 for 3 with three RBIs for the Panthers (1-0) in the Patriot League win.

Quincy 6, Hanover 5 — Nick Ferrara capped a four-run seventh-inning comeback with a walkoff two-run single for the host Presidents. Albert Guzman hurled a complete game, tallying four strikeouts in the Patriot League tilt.

Silver Lake 7, Plymouth North 5 — Mike Schmidt hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth to propel the host Lakers to the Patriot League victory. Chris Quigley struck out six across 6⅔ innings to get his first varsity win.

Walpole 3, Needham 0 — Sam Donovan allowed just two hits while striking out nine in his complete-game shutout in the Bay State Conference win for the visiting Timberwolves (2-0).

Waltham 6, Wayland 4 — Sophomore pitcher Michael Cobb won his first varsity start for the Hawks (1-0), pitching 4⅔ innings, allowing two hits and one earned run. Senior Matt O’Toole drove in three runs on one hit, and senior Mario Jimenez (3 for 4) scored two runs to lead the visiting Hawks in the Dual County League game.

Wrestling

Wakefield 18, Reading 15 — The sun shone through the mostly cloudy skies on the mat placed at the 50-yard line on Landrigan Field as Wakefield hosted Middlesex League foe Reading in both teams’ first wrestling meet of the season.

The MIAA Board of Directors approved a spring, outdoor wrestling season on April 30, after the state’s Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs deemed the winter season unsafe for wrestling. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the aggressive, close-contact nature of wrestling, the sport modifications encouraged competition to be held outdoors and out of the confines of gymnasiums.

The lights from the football field helped illuminate the competition in front of fans seated in the bleachers on a gorgeous night that featured a slight chill in the air. The combatants still competed in singlets, yet those not wrestling at the time donned sweatshirts or some sort of heavy outerwear.

“This is the first meet I’ve ever been to wearing sunglasses,” Wakefield coach Ross Ickes said. “I think it’s pretty cool [being outside]. I’m pleasantly surprised. Given what we have to deal with, it’s probably the best thing that we could do for the kids right now.”

Wakefield found itself in an early 15-0 hole through three matches, but pins from seniors Jason Hubbard, Anselm Schools, and Jimmy Grover secured the win for the Warriors.

“We weren’t winning the way that we should have been, so I needed to go out and make a little bit of a statement there,” said Grover, who pinned his opponent in 22 seconds.

Field hockey

Somerset Berkley 12, Apponequet 2 — Senior Cami Crook scored five goals with an assist as the Raiders (11-0) capture the South Coast Conference title. Meghan Baldwin (4 goals) and Kayleigh McDonald (2 goals, 2 assists) also contributed to the win.

Boys’ lacrosse

Gloucester 19, Salem 3 — The Fishermen (1-0) started off their season with an authoritative victory over the visiting Witches. Eight different players scored for the hosts in the Northeastern Conference matchup.

Ipswich 11, Manchester Essex 3 — Sophomore Henry Wright racked up four goals while senior Rowan Silva added three to propel the Hornets to a Cape Ann League win in their season opener.

Masconomet 11, Winthrop 4 — Keo Kiriakos (3 goals, 3 assists) and Andrew Aylwin (3 goals, 2 assists) led the visiting Chieftains (1-0) to the Northeastern Conference win.

Methuen 19, Haverhill 1 — Will McKinnon (5 goals, 3 assists) and Thomas Fitzgerald (4 goals, 2 assists) led the way for the host Rangers (2-0) in their Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Milton 7, Brookline 6 — Junior Nick Lorizio scored the winning goal in overtime in the season-opening Bay State Conference victory for the Wildcats (1-0).

Oliver Ames 12, Attleboro 5 — Remi Creighton scored four goals to help the host Tigers improve to 1-1 in the Hockomock League.

St. John’s Prep 16, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 5 — Jimmy Ayers (4 goals, 1 assist), Michael Kelly (3 goals, 1 assist), and Charlie Wilmot (2 goals, 2 assists) guided the host Eagles (1-0) to the Catholic Conference victory.

Girls’ lacrosse

Brookline 10, Milton 2 — Senior Aine Downey spearheaded the Warriors attack with six goals and four assists, while Kaylin Kirrane amassed 10 saves in the season-opening Bay State Conference win.

Greater Lowell 9, Whittier 6 — Athenna Mao (4 goals) and Kaelynn Tanner (3 goals) combined for much of the offense in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference win. Alanis Cintron made seven saves in her first varsity start for the Gryphons (1-0).

Marblehead 16, Beverly 5 — Hadley Wales (4 goals, 1 assist), Sydney Langton (3 goals, 2 assists), and Maddie Erskine (3 goals, 2 assists) powered the host Magicians (1-0) to the Northeastern Conference win.

Needham 13, Weymouth 7 — Senior Kenzie Kelley’s three goals helped the Rockets open their season with a Bay State Herget home win. Grace Kelley, Khristina Pisano and Grace Yonchak each added a pair of scores.

Walpole 16, Newton North 5 — Junior Meg Riley (5 saves) held the visitors to five goals, and the Timberwolves (1-0) picked up a season-opening Bay State Conference victory.

Westwood 19, Duxbury 11 — Junior Kate Deehan scored five goals with an assist in the nonleague win for the host Wolverines (1-0).

Girls’ tennis

Marblehead 3, Swampscott 2 — Tess Keaney won in third singles, 7-6 (9-7), 6-1, to lift the host Magicians (1-1) to the Northeastern Conference victory.

Nauset 4, Dennis-Yarmouth 1 — Alex Lily (6-4, 6-2) won in first singles and Nicole Boyce (6-3, 6-0) won in third singles to lead the Warriors in a season-opening Cape & Islands League victory.

Sandwich 3, Barnstable 2 — Charles Gurner (6-2, 6-2) and Andrew Bullock (6-0, 6-2) won in first and second singles, respectively, while Emily Lopes and Katelyn Lerch (6-4, 6-3) were victorious in first doubles to help the host Blue Knights (1-0) get the Cape & Islands League win.

Boys’ volleyball

North Quincy 3, Barnstable 2 — Sophomore outside hitter Nathan Caldwell (12 kills, 5 aces) and freshman middle hitter Anthony Chiu (11 kills, 5 aces) led the Red Raiders (1-0) to a five-set nonleague victory over the Red Hawks (0-1).

Globe correspondent Cam Kerry reported from Wakefield. Globe correspondents Colin Bannen, Ethan McDowell and Steve Sousa contributed.