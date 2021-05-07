EMass wrestling: Danvers senior Max Leete headlines Athletes to Watch

Dante Distefano, Waltham — The junior placed fifth at 106 pounds in the 2021 NHSCA Junior Nationals. He was a Division 2 Metro finalist, placed fourth at D2 states, and sixth at All-States in 2019-20.

Nick Curley, St. John’s Prep — A senior, Curley won the 113-pound NHSCA Senior Nationals championship last month, beating Chelmsford’s Evan Kinney. In 2019-20, he placed second in the Division 1 North and state tournaments, and fourth at New Englands. He was the Globe’s 2019-20 Division 1 Wrestler of the Year and will wrestle for Binghamton University.

Michael Bobola, Franklin — The junior placed fourth at 145 pounds at the 2021 National High School Coaches Association Junior Nationals in Virginia Beach, Va. He was a 2019-20 Division 1 Central champion and state finalist at 145.

Christian Glaropoulos, Mansfield —The senior 182-pounder placed fifth at the 2021 NHSCA Senior Nationals. In 2019-20, he won Division 1 South, state, and All-State titles at 170 pounds.

Evan Kinney, Chelmsford — The senior placed second at 113 pounds in the 2021 NHSCA Senior Nationals. He is a three-time Division 1 North and state champion, and a 2019-20 All-State champion.

Tyler Knox, St. John’s Prep — He returns to the MIAA circuit after wrestling for Northfield Mount Hermon for a year. Knox placed seventh at 120 pounds in the 2021 NHSCA Sophomore Nationals. As a freshman for Pentucket in 2018-19, he won Division 3 North, state, and All-State titles at 106 pounds. His only loss that year was in the New England finals.

Maximillian Leete, Danvers — The Globe’s 2019-20 Division 2 Wrestler of the Year, Leete is a four-time Division 2 North, three-time D2 state, and three-time All-State champion. He was the 2019-20 New England champion at 126 pounds and placed fifth at 126 at the 2021 NHSCA Senior Nationals. He will wrestle for American University.

Brent Nicolosi, Haverhill — The younger brother of Jake Nicolosi, Haverhill’s all-time win leader and 2019-20 New England champ, Brent placed fifth at 138 pounds in the 2021 NHSCA Freshman Nationals.

Cam Soda, Burlington — In 2019-20, he won Division 2 Metro and state championships, placed second at All-States, and won the 113-pound New England title. The senior is a three-time state and sectional champion and will wrestle for Edinboro University with his twin brother, Zack.

Zack Soda, Burlington — The senior completed the wrestling grand slam in 2019-20, winning Division 2 Metro, state, All-State, and New England titles at 106 pounds. He placed seventh at 120 pounds at the 2021 NHSCA Senior Nationals.