Everett still proving to be greater than the opposition with rout of Revere

Everett’s three opponents — Lynn English, Lynn Classical, and Revere — all moved over from the Northeastern Conference and this season joined the GBL, a league that has been dominated by the Tide for decades.

The Crimson Tide handled Revere, 43-6, Friday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium, securing their second win in a three-game season during the Greater Boston League’s adjusted Fall II period.

EVERETT — In an isolated season, Everett continues to prove that it is the class of Massachusetts football.

“This week things really came together on the practice field,” Everett first-year coach Rob DiLoreto said. “I’m super proud of the effort. I thought we put a complete game in, in all three phases.”

After fumbling an exchange on their opening drive, the Tide hardly made any mistakes the rest of the first half while blazing out to a 37-0 lead.

Samy Lamonthe, a Princeton-bound defensive back, has stepped in seamlessly at quarterback for Everett. The senior completed 8 of 9 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns, including a 56-yard scoring strike to junior Ismael Zamor and a 58-yard touchdown pass to junior Cam Mohamed. Lamonthe added a 77-yard rushing touchdown late in the first half.

“They really just threw me in there [at quarterback] for the season,” Lamonthe said, explaining that he played quarterback in Pop Warner and brushed up his passing skills during 7-on-7 drills this past summer.

“Me and my receivers were on the same page tonight, especially on those first plays with Ish [Zamor]. That just comes from practice day in and day out, building the timing and knowing when to throw the ball. I’ll take my guys over anyone in the state.”

Everett (2-0) also showcased a power run game with Jayden “JC” Clerveaux rumbling for 94 yards and three touchdowns. The junior tiptoed down the sideline for a 37-yard score in the first half and bounced off would-be tacklers for a 37-yard score in the third quarter to make it a 43-0 game.

Revere (2-1) moved the ball effectively during a shortened second half and avoided the shutout thanks to a 1-yard touchdown run from senior captain Adetayo Atitebi in the final seconds of the fourth quarter.

With juniors Jayden Biggi and Jaylen Murphy leading a fierce defensive front, the Tide clearly have a ton of talent returning for the Fall 2021 season, when they can try to return to the mountaintop and secure the school’s 13th Division 1 state title since 1997.

“Everett football is a tight-knit family,” DiLoreto said. “And our kids are playing inspired football because they know how special it is to be part of the Everett football family. And that’s a tradition that I think will continue forever, honestly.”