Former Red Sox manager Bobby Valentine is running for mayor of Stamford, Conn.

The three-minute video opens with Valentine outdoors, smiling while petting a pair of collies that may or may not be his dogs, then cuts to clips of aerial views of Stamford as Valentine does a voice-over.

The former Red Sox manager announced on YouTube that he is running to be the mayor for Stamford, Conn.

“It’s been great to see Stamford grow the way it has grown over the years, and I want to lead us into that new world that Stamford will be in the future.” said Valentine.

The next two minutes and 15 seconds are testimonials from people endorsing Valentine.

“He’s easy to talk to you,” said Luis Velazquez. “You never think somebody with that kind of status would talk to you like a normal person in the street.”

Valentine appears in the final 30 seconds of the video to make his pitch.

“I’m Bobby Valentine, and I’m running to be mayor of our city, Stamford, Connecticutt,” Valentine states. The greatest commodity I have is my time, and I want to give my time and my energy and my wherewithal back to the city that has given me so much over my lifetime. We’re in it together.”

The video ends with a link to his campaign website. Not mentioned in the video or on the website is his one-year stint with the Red Sox in 2012. He was fired after the team went 69-93.

“I shouldn’t have taken that job to begin with,” Valentine, 70, told the Globe’s Stan Grossfeld last month. “I should have stayed at ESPN, where I was making $2.5 million and didn’t have a care in the world, instead of working my ass off and not being appreciated for seven months of my life.”

In 2013, Valentine was named director of athletics for Sacred Heart in Bridgeport, Conn., a position he still holds.





