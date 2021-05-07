Game 33: Red Sox at Orioles lineups and notes

After outlasting the Tigers for a 12-9 win in Thursday’s marathon that took four hours and 13 minutes , the Red Sox hit the road for a four-game series at Baltimore. The teams have met for a pair of three-game series already this season, with the road team coming away with the sweep each time.

RED SOX (19-13): TBA

Pitching: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (4-0, 4.18 ERA)

ORIOLES (15-16): TBA

Pitching: RHP Matt Harvey (3-1, 4.06 ERA)

Time: 7:05 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Harvey: Arroyo 0-2, Bogaerts 2-5, Cordero 1-6, Dalbec 0-4, Devers 2-5, Gonzalez 2-6, Hernández 0-5, Martinez 4-6, Plawecki 1-2, Renfroe 2-5, Verdugo 1-6, Vázquez 3-3.

Orioles vs. Rodriguez: Franco 0-4, Galvis 1-9, Hays 1-3, Mancini 10-34, Mountcastle 1-2, Mullins 1-5, Ruiz 0-3, Severino 5-10, Stewart 0-3, Valaika 0-2.

Stat of the day: Rodriguez has flourished against his former team, going 10-5 with a 3.34 ERA in 20 games (18 starts) against Baltimore.

Notes: Rodriguez won his first four starts while allowing nine runs over 23 innings before struggling in his last start against Texas. He gave up a season-high four runs on eight hits with a walk and five strikeouts over five innings in an 8-6 loss … Alex Verdugo has a career-best on-base streak at 24 games, the longest streak in MLB this season. During the streak, he has hit .351 with a .981 OPS (34-for-97, 10 walks, 2 hits by pitch) … J.D. Martinez is 4-for-6 with an RBI lifetime against Harvey, while Christian Vazquez is a perfect 3-for-3. Rafael Devers (2-for-5, 2 RBIs) and Franchy Cordero (1-for-6) have both taken Harvey deep in previous meetings … Harvey has won three straight starts and is 0-1 with a 3.45 ERA in three career starts against the Red Sox — two of which have come this season.

