Jonathan Brillo steps down as football coach at BC High

In addition to Brillo, Acton-Boxborough coach Tim Bassett (‘95) and Beverly’s Andrew Morency (’87) have both resigned after several years coaching at their respective alma maters.

On Friday, BC High announced that alumnus Jonathan Brillo (’99) decided not to return after three years as head coach and 10 years as a defensive assistant for the Eagles.

After a shortened Fall II football season, a few high school football coaches in Eastern Massachusetts have decided to step away from the sideline..

Bassett had been head coach at A-B for four years after joining the staff as an assistant in 2005. After a 10-year run at Hamilton-Wenham, Morency just finished his fifth year coaching his alma mater.

“This was not an easy decision,” Brillo said in a statement.

“Especially after 13 fantastic seasons at my alma mater – a place I consider my second home. I would first like to thank all the student-athletes I had the privilege to coach. You are the reason I loved coaching so much and made coming to practice every day a pleasure.

Brillo also acknowledged the administration at BC High for their support, and his family, for allowing him to pursue his dream of coaching.

A Quincy native who lives in Rockland, Brillo led the Eagles to a 12-15 record and capped the Fall II season on a high note by leading his team to a 14-7 win over St. John’s Prep on April 23 to complete a season sweep of their conference rival. BC High also won an overtime thriller, 37-35, at Prep on March 20.

According to the school, a search for the next head coach of BC High football will be announced at a later date. The 2021 fall football season officially begins on Aug. 20.

“Coach Brillo invested so much time and energy into his coaching duties,” said BC High athletic director Jon Bartlett, who served as head football coach from 2008-11 and again from 2014-17.

“He was always the consummate gentlemen to his players and assistant coaches. I know I speak for all his coaches and his former players in thanking him for his commitment to BC High Football.”