JT Moran, Seekonk strike Gold with South Coast Conference division championship

“It’s awesome,” said Moran, who is headed to the University of New England in the fall. “I couldn’t ask for it to end any other way. This is great.”

Moran was unstoppable, running for four touchdowns and throwing for another as Seekonk bested Fairhaven, 35-21, to capture the South Coast Conference Gold Division crown Friday night.

SEEKONK — There was no Super Bowl to play for this season, but Seekonk and senior quarterback JT Moran capped their Fall II season the best way they could.

Moran served as an offense unto himself, rushing for 174 yards on 16 carries and completing 8 of 12 passes for 191 yards.

“I love that kid,” Seekonk coach Vernon Crawford said. “He’s one of my best kids ever. He’s tough to defend. He was the X factor.”

While Moran provided the offense, Seekonk’s defense held Fairhaven (5-2) scoreless over the game’s final 21 minutes, with Will Kelly making a key pass breakup on fourth down with four minutes to play after the Blue Devils, trailing by a touchdown, had driven down to Seekonk’s 20-yard line. Two minutes later, Moran broke off a 36-yard touchdown run to put an exclamation point on the victory.

“I’m just doing all I can,” Moran said. “I’m leaving it all on the field. I have nothing after this. My team was making plays and I was following them.”

Fairhaven opened the game with a 29-yard touchdown pass from Cam Gordon to Jason Motta. Gordon finished with three passing touchdowns for the Blue Devils, who were never able to get their option-based running game untracked.

“We weren’t going to be out-willed,” Crawford said. “I love these guys.”

Seekonk (6-1) responded to Fairhaven’s opening touchdown with a big pass from Moran to Nathan Clarke that set up a 2-yard Moran TD sneak.

Seekonk took its first lead, 14-7, late in the first quarter when Moran found Clarke in the back of the end zone for a 20-yard scoring strike.

The Blue Devils responded with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Gordon to Alex DeAlmeida to tie the game less than a minute into the second quarter.

Seekonk went ahead again on an 8-yard Moran run in the second quarter and the Warriors carried a 21-14 edge into halftime.

Fairhaven took advantage of a Peter Joseph Jr. interception to score on a 38-yard pass from Gordon to Motta with 9:40 to play in the third.

The Warriors went ahead for good on a 28-yard Moran run with 2:01 remaining in the third quarter.

“I never expected to be a runner, but whatever works,” Moran said. “If we’re scoring touchdowns, that’s all that matters.”

The Blue Devils (5-2) enjoyed an impressive turnaround in their first year under coach Derek Almeida, a former Fairhaven player whose father, Dana, led the school to three Super Bowl titles.

“Derek Almeida is a great coach,” Crawford said. “He does all the right things. He’s turned this program around.”